Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have a very interesting team this season that has a lot of upside. That upside is very important for Pope and the Wildcats and is a big reason why the fan base has so much excitement about this team.

This Kentucky team has a bunch of players who have a chance to develop into superstars this season. It feels like the Wildcats have a chance to have a great year, but it will depend on the development of a few players on this roster.

Let's take a look at three players on this Kentucky team that have to hit their upside for the Wildcats ceiling to increase.

Three players who will change the ceiling for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats

Mason Williams

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Mason Williams (4) dives to the floor for the ball in overtime against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player on this list won't come as any surprise for Kentucky basketball fans. Heading into the season, prior to the exhibition games, Big Blue Nation has been excited to see Mason Williams take the floor, as he was the darling of the summer. Well, in the exhibition games for the Wildcats, he looked like the best guard the Wildcats have. The true freshman point guard, who was ranked outside of the top 100 recruits in the 2026 class, is a budding superstar. If his upside continues to increase, it will be a big boost for the Wildcats.

Alex Wilkins

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) celebrates during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Wilkins is a player who came to Lexington from Furman, where he spent his true freshman season last year. Now Coach Pope will look to continue the developing of the offensive weapon that is Wilkins. He struggled with efficiency in the exhibition games, but the flashes were there. Once Wilkins gets it all figured out, he is going to be one of the best guards in the SEC. If he has a great year, it would be huge for Pope and the Wildcats.

Ousmane N'Diaye

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Ousmane N'Diaye (19) shoots the ball against UCF Knights forward Jason Asemota (55) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest wildcards on this Kentucky team is Ousmane N'Diaye. In the exhibition games, N'Diaye was inefficient but looked like he could be an absolute weapon for Pope and the Wildcats. He is a seven-footer who can make threes and do just about everything else offensively. He also turned heads as a defender, which was surprising to fans. The four was a big concern for Kentucky, but N'Diaye looks like he is going to be a really good player for Pope and the Wildcats. This would give Kentucky a chance to be a special team.

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