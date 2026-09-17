Three things to know about the #9 Texas A&M Aggies

One week after facing #12 Alabama, the Kentucky Wildcats will have another major test on their hands, this time on the road in a hostile environment against #9 Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off of a 48-20 win where, similar to Kentucky's game, pulled away in the second half to come away with the victory.

It was one where the Aggies leaned on their stout defense to come away with the win as the offense was up-and-down all game. Now, they've got Kentucky coming to town who are coming off of a crushing loss to Alabama after they collapsed in the second half after leading for the entire first half. Ahead of the big matchup, here are three things you need to know about head coach Mike Elko's Aggie squad.

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M defense is one of the best in college football

This is certainly the number one thing you need to know about this year's Texas A&M squad. Thanks to a familiar scheme, the Aggies have began the season yet again as one of the best defenses in all of college football. Through two weeks, Texas A&M ranks #15 in scoring defense, as well as #8 in third down defense, which really showed up big in their last game against Arizona State. The Sun Devils converted just 3-12 on Saturday. Given Kentucky's struggles there so far this season, that could spell trouble. Not only are the good at stopping offenses from scoring in general, but they are top 30 in both pass and run defense. The Aggies are excellent at swarming the quarterback thanks to their incredible pass rush up front on the defensive line.

QB Marcel Reed will be a handful to defend

Kentucky faced an elite dual-threat quarterback last week with Keelon Russell and they'll have to go through another one this week, but much more experienced. Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed is in his third season in College Station and is a legit threat with how he loves to use his legs and scramble out of tough situations. So far this season, Reed had rushed for 57 yards and has thrown for 396 yards and five touchdowns through the air in two games played. Kentucky will need to try and contain him because even though he has shown some struggles so far, they can't take him lightly at all.

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have plenty of elite playmakers at WR

One of the biggest reasons Kentucky needs to contain Reed is because of his running ability, but you can't sleep on his passing ability thanks in large part to who he has at wide receiver to help make explosive plays. Will Stein mentioned the Aggies have some speed on offense and that is what makes their receivers so good. Mario Craver is one of the best receivers in the SEC who decided to return and transfer to be with Reed. Last season at Mississippi State, he totaled 59 catches for 917 yards. He has taken the ball into the endzone twice so far this season. Another guy to watch for is Isaiah Horton, who already has over 100 yards on the season. Wide Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was expected to be one of their top contributors, but he has been limited due to injury. There is plenty of speed on the perimeter, headlined by Craver, who is known for leaving defenders in the dust.

Once again, Kentucky will have their hands full with another elite defenders and an offense capable of lighting them up.

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