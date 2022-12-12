Skip to main content

Transfer Portal Targets: Cincinnati Cornerback JQ Hardaway Takes Visit to Kentucky

The Alabama native is in the portal after just one season at Cincinnati, and would be a big add for Mark Stoops and Brad White.

The transfer portal has officially been in business for one whole week. 

During those first seven days, Kentucky has seen 10 players announce their entry into the portal, while one player — Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles — has announced his commitment to transfer to Lexington. 

That number is expected to rise, and Mark Stoops and Co. are hoping that one addition to the 2023 portal class will come in the form of Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway. 

Coming out of Phenix City, Alabama, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder claimed five tackles and a sack in 93 snaps for the Bearcats in his freshman season. Hardaway was the No. 27 safety and No. 15 player in the state of Alabama for the 2022 class, he was pursued by former UK defensive coach Jon Sumrall and was offered by the Wildcats before committing to Cincinnati. 

Upon former Cincy head coach Luke Fickell leaving for Wisconsin, Hardaway announced that he would be entering the portal. The corner has since taken a visit to UK, clearly considering the Wildcats as a potential new home. 

There are plenty of defensive backs on Kentucky's roster, but there's always help needed, and Hardaway would certainly provide some top-notch depth, especially if veteran CB Carrington Valentine declares for the NFL Draft. Keidron Smith is also on the way out after his lone season in Lexington. 

Hardaway is in the portal with three years of eligibility left, and would be a big add for Kentucky if he were to commit to making the quick permanent trip down I-75 South. 

Wildcats Today will have transfer portal updates all window long.

Our transfer portal tracker can be found here.

