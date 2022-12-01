Transfer Portal Targets: Bluegrass Ties Emerging Via Alabama OL Bowles, Stanford LB Herron

Behind finding a new quarterback for the 2023 roster, offensive tackle may be the biggest position of need for Kentucky football during this extensive transfer portal period.

The Wildcats' Big Blue Wall allowed 42 sacks in 2022, the seventh-worst mark in the nation. A mixture of position transition, lack of continuity and overall disappointment pointed toward the biggest weakness on the roster. While four of five starters this season could possibly return for next year, there's very clearly some help that could be used.

At right tackle, junior Jeremy Flax struggled at points, while also dealing with multiple injuries that cause him to miss plenty of action this year. In his relief was redshirt sophomore Deondre Buford, who did okay at points, but proved to be somewhat of a liability in pass protection.

Over on the left side, longtime Kenneth Horsey has a choice to make. Say he returns for one more go in blue and white, there is a fair chance that he'll be moved back to guard, his normal position.

Plucking lineman from the portal is arguably as hard as any position, so Kentucky will have its work cut out as it looks for SEC caliber players to buff up the trenches.

With the portal officially opening on Dec. 5, one name has already emerged as a player who Kentucky could go after this offseason.

Tanner Bowles, a former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2019 will enter the transfer portal after spending four seasons at Alabama. He is a Glasgow, Ky. native.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Bowles will be a redshirt senior with two years of eligibility left. He has played all across the O-line during his time in Tuscaloosa. There is no rumored connection between Bowles and UK, but the Wildcats will certainly be looking for help at his position, and the Bluegrass tie-in will only help.

On the defensive end, a former Trinity High School standout from Louisville is also entering the portal.

Stephen Herron, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker and former 4-star prospect announced his intentions on Wednesday after spending four seasons at Stanford. He will also have two remaining years of eligibility.

Kentucky was an option for Herron during his recruitment, as he made visits to Lexington before ultimately deciding to head out west to play for the Cardinal. He had 37 tackles in 2022.

The portal officially opens in four days. Madness will ensue. The Wildcats have position groups that need to be filled, and both Bowles and Herron could slot in nicely to the 2023 roster.

