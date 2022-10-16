Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks Rushing Records and Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Rodriguez ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He surpassed the 3,000 rushing yard mark, becoming the fourth player in program history to do so.

C-Rod talked rushing records, how it felt to get a win under his belt, the team rallying around Will Levis, how the offensive line performed and more.

