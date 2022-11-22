Will Levis Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game for Kentucky

This Saturday's game against Louisville could be the final game of Will Levis' career as Kentucky quarterback.

Battling through the thick and thin of what's been a tumultuous 2022 season, Levis has done his best to try and keep the Wildcats afloat through his leadership on and off the field.

After transferring to Lexington from Penn State following the 2020 season, Levis quickly took Big Blue Nation by storm, winning a three-man race for the starting job in the 2021 preseason, immediately showcasing his potential as one of the best QBs to wear blue and white in recent memory.

He led the Cats to a 10-win season a year ago, throwing for 2,593 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also running for 387 yards and nine scores, capping it off with a 20-17 victory over Iowa to win the Citrus Bowl.

Levis then announced his return for one more run at UK the following offseason, beginning the hype for what was supposed to be another historic season in the Bluegrass.

A 6-5 record portrays what has been a somewhat disappointing 2022 campaign entering the final week of the season, but Levis' NFL Draft stock remains higher than ever, as he's projected to be a high-end first round pick come late April.

Now, Levis has just one regular season game left in his Kentucky career, his second taste of the Governor's Cup against the Louisville Cardinals, which will come this Saturday at Kroger Field.

The Wildcats of course have reached bowl eligibility, but when asked about partaking in the postseason game in late December, Levis didn't make any commitment:

"I don't know, it's something that I haven't even thought about. I want to get through the season and then sit down with my family, talk to Coach Stoops and all that about it ... I know people are wondering about that, but I really have no idea, I haven't paid too much mind to it."

Bowl participants will be revealed on Dec. 4, the day after conference championships are decided. It's unknown when to expect an official decision on whether or not Levis will play in the postseason game

Kick off between the Cats and Cards is set for 3 p.m. EST this Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network.

