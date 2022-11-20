Mark Stoops Signs Contract Extension Through 2030 Season

Mark Stoops isn't going anywhere this offseason.

On Nov. 11, a deal was officially signed to extend the 10th-year football head coach, keeping him in Lexington through June 2031. The deal extends his contract three seasons.

Stoops is now set to make $8.6 million per season, beginning in February 2023, per UK's open records.

His name has been mentioned in head coaching vacancies around the country, but Stoops' buyout has been raised from $1.75 million to $4.5 million with the new deal. The buyout will decrease by $500,000 with every year he stays at Kentucky throughout the new contract.

The all-time winningest coach in program history's deal was signed the day after Kentucky's shocking 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. The news of his extension was not publicly announced, Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald Leader was the first to report the new contract.

“I’m very appreciative of Dr. Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart for the relationship we have and the consistent commitment they have shown to the program,” Stoops said in a. press release. “The continuity we’ve had has been crucial to our growth and is even more important as we move forward with the changes in college football.

“We have been working on this for over a month and are glad to have it finalized,” athletic director Mitch Barnhart added. “Continuity has become more and more important in today’s landscape, and make no mistake about it, the job that Coach Stoops has done is well known and highly regarded throughout the college football world."

Kentucky may make some coaching staff changes this offseason, but Stoops will remain at the helm for the foreseeable future.

