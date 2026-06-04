Will Stein had some very promising things to say about QB Kenny Minchey

Will Stein is bringing new energy and juice that was needed for the Kentucky football program. It's a breath of fresh air to see a different playstyle in Lexington as a new area is set to begin in the fall. With the coaching changes comes new players and one of those, quarterback Kinney Minchey, is already making noise.

On Tuesday, Kentucky head coach Will Stein was on the Jim Rome Show to talk about the upcoming season as he heads into year one in Lexington. When asked about QB Kenny Minchey, Stein had plenty of promising things to say about him. When you're incorporating a new guy in your system, it takes time for them to learn how you do things. As for Minchey, he has picked things up right away. Stein had some high praise for the former four-star out of high school.

Kenny Minchey | UK Athletics

What has caught the head coach's eye the most so far with Minchey? "He's been exceptional for the minute he stepped on campus. He has really dove into the playbook, I mean it feels like he's been in my system for years. That was really impressive to me when he got here," Stein told Rome. "His command, consistency, and honestly the way he throws the football. He's super accurate, mobile, and throws on time.

Stein says Michey's play and mindset reminds him of some of the best quarterbacks he has been around as a coach and player. "Everything that I've seen, the best players that I've had, Bo Nix, Dillon (Gabriel), Dante (Moore), Frank Harris at UTSA, had a kid named Hudson Card at Lake Travis High School, Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger at Texas. (I've) been around some really outstanding players, shoot, my college teammate Teddy Bridgewater, some guys that I know that play the position at the highest level. Kenny showed a lot of those characteristics and he still has room to grow, which is great, but I think he's definitely started off on the right foot here."

Kenny Minchey | UK Athletics

The culture that Stein is building at Kentucky has fans absolutely excited to get things started in the fall and with the mindset that the head coach has, he knows how to not only get others fired up, but himself as well. It's clear that he means business because he has put in non-stop work with this team and the recruiting trail since he got here. It didn't seem like he even slept in January when the portal opened within his first month in Lexington. If his work ethic rubs off on the players, fans are in for a promising year one.

It's going to be a challenge next season due to the gruesome schedule, but Will Stein and the Wildcats aren't scared and it sounds like they've got the right guy in Minchey to help guide them.

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