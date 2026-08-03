Will Stein talks Kentucky football's approach after the new 5-for-5 court ruling

A recent court ruling has turned college sports into even more of a frenzy. On Thursday, a judge ordered the NCAA to allow all athletes from the 2022 recruiting class to receive a fifth year of eligibility. That means they don't need to apply for a waiver to become eligible, which was the case previously for that class. Following that ruling, many players began to return to college. What does it mean for Kentucky football?

First off, Kentucky fans got some intriguing news on Friday following the court ruling as it was reported that linebacker Alex Afari Jr. is now exploring a return to college. With the team's depth at that position, Afari would be absolutely massive for Kentucky. What is Will Stein and Kentucky's approach to the new ruling, one that comes just a month before the season begins? Stein discussed it on Monday at media day in Lexington.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If there's a five-for-five option that we believe that can make us better, we're going to attack it full-force," Stein said. "I think it's still a wait and see. People are not quick to act just because it's something that's reported on Twitter, and there's some judges that are ruling in favor of student athletes getting their fifth year back. But any time that we can enhance our roster, I'm going to be full steam ahead."

Kentucky's path this season is not easy. Playing a number of top teams all essentially back-to-back is a tough challenge, but Will Stein and his team certainly have the right mindset to deal with it. If the Wildcats do add another player to their roster, a guy like Afari could really boost the ceiling of what they can accomplish. Stein seems to be very open to adding more pieces and it's worth keeping in mind that they can also come in the form of transfers if those from the 2022 recruiting class entered their name back in April.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever ends up happening with Kentucky's roster, whether more additions happen or not, they're going to explore a unique circumstance that all coaches are now dealing with. The addition of Afari, who is a veteran linebacker and one of the top contributors as a senior in 2025, would be something that will greatly benefit Kentucky and Will Stein and his staff are open to it.

The new ruling may have come out of nowhere, but it's not stopping coaches from taking advantage of the opportnunity, including Will Stein.

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