Will Stein talks about CJ Baxter taking advantage of his new beginning at Kentucky

In Kentucky's big win over #10 LSU, there was a lot of emotions flowing in Kroger Field after Kenny Minchey scrambled for the game-winning two-point conversion. That includes running back CJ Baxter, who had some huge moments in the game, including the tying touchdown in overtime that set up the game-winning play.

As someone who has battled injuries since his time at Texas coming out of high school, Baxter used the transfer portal in hopes to find a fresh start, not just on the field, but for him as a person, too. So far this season, he has shown to be one of the SEC's best running backs and that four-star recruit status is really showing. Will Stein talked about Baxter and his journey to Kentucky, where he has really found himself again. The head coach knew his potential when going after him in the portal.

Kentucky’s CJ Baxter Jr scores a touchdown against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think when you saw him as a freshman at Texas, he was I would say one of the elite backs in the country, especially for a young guy. He's had some setbacks that were really unfortunate, and so I felt like he had a veteran presence, he has really high football IQ, and if we get him into form and into shape that he could have you know a breakout year for us. The sky's the limit for CJ, and I'm just happy that he's found success here at Kentucky."

After Saturday's win, Baxter talked about an emotional moment he had with Will Stein and Joe Sloan. He is grateful that they gave him the second chance that he was looking for.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I told Coach Stein and Coach Sloan after the game…I had an emotional moment. I’ve been through so much. I be thankful for it. I got the game took away from me. That’s why I got John 13:7 on my eye black. John 13:7 says, ‘You may not understand now, but one day you will.’ When I went through my injuries, I didn’t understand at the time. It was hard for me. Super hard for me. Even after last year. Entering the portal. Stuff like that, it was hard for me just coming here and having that reset. Man, I’m super thankful for it. I told them after the game I was like, 'Thank y’all.' That’s literally what I said. 'Thank y’all for giving me a second chance.'"

Now, he has been taking advantage of the opportunity and not wasting any time after injuries tried to take him down in the past. He used the portal to find a fresh start, and he has made the most of it at Kentucky, helping notch two top 10 wins through three tries.

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