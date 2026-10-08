Will Stein wants to replicate his team's road success in Kroger Field

So far under Will Stein, his biggest wins as the head coach of Kentucky football have come on the road, with big wins over top 10 Texas A&M in Week Four and a 17-point comeback win at South Carolina this past week. At home, though, Kentucky has struggled Aside from a four-quarter beatdown of Youngstown State in the season opener, the Wildcats had not been able to put a full four quarters of good play on display in front of their fans.

When Kentucky played an Alabama team that is now ranked #6 in the country, they put up a really good fight in the first half, as Alabama was never even able to grab the lead. But the second half was a complete meltdown, as they gave up 32-straight points in the second half. Then, against South Alabama, the WIldcats came out very slow before finally pulling away in the third quarter. During his call-in show on Wednesday, Will Stein made it a point that he wants his team to start playing better in front of their own fans in Kroger Field.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein pumps up the crowd as he enters the field before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We got to continue to play really well in Kroger Field," Stein said. "That's my biggest thing for this week is playing our brand of football the exact same way we've done in the last two road games, but bring it to Kroger (Field), bring it to our fans, and that's what I'm excited about."

Aside from wanting his team to bring their play on the road into home games, Stein knows BBN will be bringing a very loud atmosphere on Saturday, just like they did for the Alabama game. "I'm expecting them to show up and be really loud and be very excited. That was an elite atmosphere (against Alabama), and I'm expecting it to look and feel like that as well (against LSU)."

Can the Kentucky players match the fans' energy with their play on the field? It's going to take some great play for the Wildcats to knock off #10 LSU.

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