Wisconsin Transfer QB, Kentucky Target Graham Mertz Visiting Florida

There could be some stiff competition for Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who is one of the top commodities at quarterback in the transfer portal.

Kentucky appears to be very interested in the Overland Park, Kansas native, as rumors have circulated that he very well could become the starting quarterback for the Wildcats in 2023.

It won't be as easy as the former Badger strolling down to Lexington and committing, however, as it was revealed that he took a visit to Gainesville and the Florida Gators over the weekend.

UF, like Kentucky, is in the market for a new play-caller, as dual-threat star Anthony Richardson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. UK of course is looking for a replacement for Will Levis, who will also look to hear his name called in the draft in April.

Mertz was a top-100 (No. 65) recruit in the 2019 class, as well as the No. 3 pro-style QB in the class, per 247Sports. He was ranked No. 21 overall by ESPN and was the highest-ranked QB recruit in Wisconsin history. He will have two years of eligibility left after spending four seasons in Madison with the Badgers.

Across four seasons, Mertz threw for 5,405 yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He was a three-year starter for Wisconsin and has started the past 32 games over that span. His 2022 season was a career year, as he threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 picks, though the Badgers finished with an underwhelming 6-6 record.

Mertz has also found the end zone on the feet eight times in his collegiate career, though his net rushing yards stand at -21.

Kentucky is reportedly bringing back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, meaning the pro-style will stay in Lexington, a system that merges well with Mertz's style. It may be a direct battle between Mark Stoops and Billy Napier to land the QB this portal window.

