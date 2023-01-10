Calipari: Jacob Toppin 'Day-to-Day', CJ Fredrick Practicing Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky basketball is on the ropes through the first three games of its SEC schedule.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in league play, with both losses coming in brutal fashion — a 14-point loss at Missouri and a 26-point loss at Alabama. Both defeats have also seen UK come out scathed, as injuries struck in both Columbia and Tuscaloosa.

In the first half against Mizzou on Dec. 28, shooting guard CJ Fredrick caught a pass awkwardly, resulting in a finger dislocation that would take him out for the rest of the game. He was seen with a splint over his right ring and middle finger on the bench in the second half.

A report from Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim stated that Fredrick was slated to miss "a few weeks," though there was no ligament damage in the finger. Fredrick would go on to miss the next three games against Louisville, LSU and Alabama.

In the second half of the blowout defeat to the Crimson Tide, senior forward Jacob Toppin would head to the bench seemingly in pain, holding his right arm. He would later be diagnosed with a right shoulder injury, missing the remainder of the game, though no update was given on his status postgame.

During his call-in radio show on Monday evening, coach John Calipari provided positive updates on both Wildcats, noting that Fredrick has returned to practice and that Toppin still has a chance to play on Tuesday night against South Carolina.

“He wasn’t going to go live, but he did, and he looked really good," he said of Fredrick. "We’ll see now that he practiced, I’ll probably call tonight and ask how he feels.”

“It’s probably day-to-day, I would say,” he said regarding Toppin's status. “I don’t know, we’ll know tomorrow at the shootaround where he is and then we’ll figure out prior to the game if he’s going to be able to go or not. The shootaround will probably be an indicator.”

Kentucky is currently a 20-point favorite over the Gamecocks. The Wildcats may not need the pair of Cats to return to handle business inside Rupp Arena, but this Saturday's challenge in Knoxville against No. 5 Tennessee will surely call for all hands on deck.

Toppin currently averages 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds-per-game, while Fredrick adds 7.3 PPG. Tipoff between UK and SC is set for 7 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

