Skip to main content

Calipari: Jacob Toppin 'Day-to-Day', CJ Fredrick Practicing Ahead of South Carolina

The pair of Wildcats aren't ruled out for the South Carolina matchup on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Kentucky basketball is on the ropes through the first three games of its SEC schedule. 

The Wildcats are 1-2 in league play, with both losses coming in brutal fashion — a 14-point loss at Missouri and a 26-point loss at Alabama. Both defeats have also seen UK come out scathed, as injuries struck in both Columbia and Tuscaloosa. 

In the first half against Mizzou on Dec. 28, shooting guard CJ Fredrick caught a pass awkwardly, resulting in a finger dislocation that would take him out for the rest of the game. He was seen with a splint over his right ring and middle finger on the bench in the second half. 

A report from Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim stated that Fredrick was slated to miss "a few weeks," though there was no ligament damage in the finger. Fredrick would go on to miss the next three games against Louisville, LSU and Alabama. 

In the second half of the blowout defeat to the Crimson Tide, senior forward Jacob Toppin would head to the bench seemingly in pain, holding his right arm. He would later be diagnosed with a right shoulder injury, missing the remainder of the game, though no update was given on his status postgame. 

During his call-in radio show on Monday evening, coach John Calipari provided positive updates on both Wildcats, noting that Fredrick has returned to practice and that Toppin still has a chance to play on Tuesday night against South Carolina. 

“He wasn’t going to go live, but he did, and he looked really good," he said of Fredrick. "We’ll see now that he practiced, I’ll probably call tonight and ask how he feels.”

“It’s probably day-to-day, I would say,” he said regarding Toppin's status. “I don’t know, we’ll know tomorrow at the shootaround where he is and then we’ll figure out prior to the game if he’s going to be able to go or not. The shootaround will probably be an indicator.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky is currently a 20-point favorite over the Gamecocks. The Wildcats may not need the pair of Cats to return to handle business inside Rupp Arena, but this Saturday's challenge in Knoxville against No. 5 Tennessee will surely call for all hands on deck. 

Toppin currently averages 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds-per-game, while Fredrick adds 7.3 PPG. Tipoff between UK and SC is set for 7 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

COLUMN: Kentucky basketball feels broken beyond repair.

More on Kentucky's loss to the Crimson Tide here.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's lackluster performance here.

John Calipari addresses Texas rumors here.

WATCH: Calipari, Wheeler postgame

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

USATSI_19476810_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Calipari: Jacob Toppin 'Day-to-Day', CJ Fredrick Practicing Ahead of South Carolina

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_9040137_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky to Retire Mike Pratt's Jersey in Rupp Arena Rafters

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19599686_168390308_lowres (1)
Men's Basketball

John Calipari Addresses Texas Rumors: 'I Haven't Talked to Anybody'

By Hunter Shelton
mbb_collins_and_livingston_-_pre-south_carolina.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Daimion Collins, Chris Livingston Speak Ahead of South Carolina Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19715784_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Report: Texas Has Contacted John Calipari Amidst Head Coaching Search

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19489767_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Tayvion Robinson Announces Return for Second Season at Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17642541_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-South Carolina

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17244047_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer Portal Targets: Connor Soelle Stays in Pac-12, Marcellus Johnson Chooses Mizzou

By Hunter Shelton