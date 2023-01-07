Oscar Tshiebwe Fails to Produce for First Time as a Wildcat in Putrid Loss to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —What has been one of John Calipari's go-to sayings over the past two seasons?

"They're not machines, they're not robots."

This of course falls right in line with Calipari's long list of legendary coach-speak quips that have graced the ears of reporters willing to listen for now 14 years at Kentucky. It's a tacit remark that's meant to remind everyone that at the end of the day, the players wearing the UK uniform are still young adults trying to find their way, and aren't always going to excel on the basketball court.

It carries merit, but the saying wouldn't have even entered the mind of Calipari if not for the emerging dominance of Oscar Tshiebwe a year ago. En route to becoming the program's first ever unanimous National Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season, the West Virginia transfer was jokingly labeled as a machine, though it embodies the big man in the sense of the word.

The bit was ran into the ground over the next few months, but it still never lost its truth. Even in Kentucky's toughest of times, Tshiebwe was under the basket, corralling rebounds and scooping up points at a rapid rate. Even in the Wildcats' historic loss to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament a season ago, he led the way with 30 points and 16 rebounds.

As a result, the decision for the big man to return was obviously an enormous one for Calipari and the Wildcats. The chance to right the wrongs of last season's abysmal ending along with a new fiery mixture of young talent and veteran leadership created another crop of large expectations for Tshiebwe and Kentucky.

The new campaign to get back to March and repeat as NPOY was put on hold, as Tshiebwe had to undergo a "minor" procedure — as Calipari labeled — on his knee. He would miss four weeks, a couple exhibitions and the first two games of the regular season.

He would return in the Champions Classic against Michigan State and post a ho-hum stat line of 22 points and 18 rebounds. Machine? Sometimes it really does feel like it.

That was, until Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide floored the Wildcats in a 78-52 drilling. The result saw Tshiebwe rendered human for what felt like the first time in his career at UK. He played a season-low 23 minutes, scoring a season-low four points while nabbing just six rebounds.

When he had the ball in the paint, Alabama coach Nate Oats sent triple teams. When he had an open look, he failed to knock it down. Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler labeled it "uncharacteristic."

It wasn't much better on defense, either.

"He gave up five dunks," Calipari proclaimed postgame. Oats echoed:

"We decided to attack him early on ball screens. I don't think he's very good at guarding ball screens. We got behind him three times right out of the gate."

Alabama center Charles Bediako had his way down low, using his length to muster open looks. Tshiebwe felt like a liability on the court as the Tide continued to churn out points down the stretch in the second half.

"This kid's bothered him in the past. He's seven foot. He's long," Calipari said of Bediako.

Everything culminated in the worst performance of Tshiebwe's historic UK career. This statistic uncovered by Ryan Black of the Courier Journal paints an unfortunate picture:

After 45 starts in a Wildcat uniform, Tshiebwe finally malfunctioned, though he was far from the only one who watched Alabama overwhelm the now 10-5 Wildcats.

Wheeler reassured postgame that Tshiebwe would return to form in no time, and there's no reason to believe otherwise. The Wildcats will return home to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, the lowest-ranked team in the SEC, per KenPom.

For once, Tshiebwe is in need of a rebound — literally and metaphorically.

More on Kentucky's loss to the Crimson Tide here.

WATCH: Calipari, Wheeler postgame

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.