Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin Both Questionable to Play Against Tennessee

Injuries have taken a toll on Kentucky basketball since before the beginning of the season. That hasn't stopped through the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Both Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler weren't available for the season-opener against Howard. Lance Ware has missed time, CJ Fredrick suffered a dislocated finger that took out the guard for three games, and now two Wildcats may be on the shelf when UK takes on Tennessee this Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Kentucky associate to the head coach and assistant Bruiser Flint spoke to reports on Friday before hopping on the bus down to Knoxville, giving a small update on guard Cason Wallace and forward Jacob Toppin.

When asked about the status of the pair of starters, Flint confirmed that it was still a "day-to-day" situation, later affirming that it was fair to say that both players are "questionable" to play against the Volunteers.

You can watch Flint's pregame press conference here.

Toppin did not play in Kentucky's loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, as the senior suffered a right shoulder injury last weekend in the 26-point defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He headed to the bench in the second half holding his arm and seemingly in pain, not returning for the final stretch of the game. He would be labeled as day-to-day, but did not warm up inside Rupp Arena on Tuesday and was eventually ruled out.

In the South Carolina stunner, Wallace would exit after playing the first eight minutes of the first half, heading to the locker room. He would remain absent for quite some time, eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game by UK Athletics, who labeled it a "lower-back injury." After the game, coach John Calipari revealed that it was back spasms that kept the star freshman out.

“He had back spasms,” Calipari said. “I just, when I saw him in the locker room. What was up? He said back spasms.”

Calipari would go on to explain that Wallace "has had the issue at times" so it isn't something new that is flaring up. Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim would go on to report that a history of back spasms are the reason why Wallace wears a back brace when he is on the bench.

Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds-per-game, while Toppin contributes 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

UK is already facing a steep challenge in the form of No. 5 Tennessee, so attempting to climb the hill without two crucial pieces to the puzzle only spells doom for the reeling Wildcats, looking to snap a two-game losing-skid.

Tipoff is set for Noon EST this Saturday and will air on ESPN.

More on the South Carolina defeat HERE.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's postgame words HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the loss HERE.

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Fredrick and Collins post-SC loss

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.