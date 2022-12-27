Skip to main content

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Cason Wallace as Top-10 Pick, Oscar Tshiebwe Late Second Rounder

The reigning National Player of the Year's draft stock is not seeing any improvement in his second season in Lexington.

The college basketball season is nearly two months old, meaning we've had time to take a good look at all of the future NBA talent that is roaming around the country — Victor Wembanyama not withstanding. 

(I mean really, how ridiculous is that guy?)

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has released his latest NBA mock draft, and two Kentucky Wildcats are included. 

True freshman guard Cason Wallace checks in at No. 9, falling into the hands of the Orlando Magic. 

Wallace, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, is coming off of a career-high 27-point, nine-assist performance in UK's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. Entering SEC play, Wallace is averaging His 11.8 PPG, 4.0 APG and 3.9 RPG.

Kentucky Basketball's early-season report card can be found here.

It's been a fruitful season thus far for the Dallas native. 

For reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, you have to head down to the bottom half of the second round. Givony has the big man going 54th to the Phoenix Suns. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After undergoing a knee procedure in October, Tshiebwe has done just fine in the nine games he's taken part in, averaging 15 PPG and 13 RPG. While impressive numbers, Big Blue Nation is still yearning for the return of the 2021 version of Tshiebwe, the one that became a unanimous NPOY in easy fashion. 

The dominance hasn't fully returned, though we witnessed a glimpse of it in his 28-point night against Yale on Dec. 10. 

Tshiebwe's draft stock was a talking point last season, as despite his ascendancy on the court, he was never projected as anything higher than a late first-rounder. He ultimately decided to come back for a second run in Lexington, but his hype as a future NBA star is not blossoming. 

See where Kentucky landed in the new AP Poll here.

Learn more about UK's upcoming opponent — the 11-1 Missouri Tigers — here.

COLUMN: Patience not guaranteed to yield success for Kentucky basketball

More on the victory over Florida A&M here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_19610316_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Cason Wallace as Top-10 Pick, Oscar Tshiebwe Late Second Rounder

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19667147_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cason Wallace Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17438989_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Wildcats That Could Reap Rewards of Extra Playing Time in Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19666988_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Remains No. 19 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19508879_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Releases New-Look Depth Chart Ahead of Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19672475_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get to Know: Revamped Roster Paying Dividends Early For Missouri

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19437804_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Target William 'Woo' Spencer Includes Wildcats in Final Four

By Hunter Shelton