Get To Know: SC State Still Searching For First Win of Season

No. 4 Kentucky is getting right back on the horse following a disappointing double-overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

The Wildcats (2-1) return to Rupp Arena, where they'll host South Carolina State (0-3) out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Here's what you need to know about the Bulldogs:

Picked to finish seventh in the MEAC Preseason Poll

in the MEAC Preseason Poll KenPom: 347 (out of 363)

The Record (0-3)

Nov. 8: 80-77 L at South Carolina

at South Carolina Nov. 12: 80-61 L at Tennessee State

at Tennessee State Nov. 14: 96-71 L at Duquesne

SC State will head to Lexington for its fourth consecutive game on the road. It won't play a game at home until Dec. 13, meaning its first 11 games of the year will all be away from Orangeburg, S.C.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against the spread so far, with their lone cover coming in the season-opener against South Carolina.

Duquesne is a common opponent between SC State and Kentucky. The Wildcats held the Dukes to just 52 points, while the Bulldogs allowed a whopping 96 on Monday in Pittsburgh.

First-Year Head Coach

After spending 16 seasons as an assistant under Bob Huggins at West Virginia, Erik Martin finally made the leap to the head-coaching ranks this offseason, becoming SC State skipper.

finally made the leap to the head-coaching ranks this offseason, becoming SC State skipper. Prior to West Virginia, Martin spent a year as an assistant at Kansas State with Huggins. Before that, he spent two years as an assistant coach at Cincinnati State and Technical College in Cincinnati for head coach Andre Tate from 2004-06.

As a player, Martin signed with TCU out of high school and redshirted as a true freshman in 1989-90. He transferred to Santa Ana (California) Community College for one season before moving to Cincinnati the next two seasons. A standout power forward, Martin was a two-year letterman and one-year starter for Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-93.

Following his playing career at Cincinnati, Martin spent nine years playing professional basketball around the world, including a four-year stint with various franchises in the Continental Basketball Association and five years overseas.

Balanced Scoring Effort

A whopping nine players have put in double-digit scoring efforts for the Bulldogs through three games this season

players have put in double-digit scoring efforts for the Bulldogs through three games this season Sophomore guard Lesown Hallums leads the way averaging 12.7 points-per-game, thanks to a 20-point effort against the Gamecocks on opening night. Hallums played just 15 minutes on Monday in the loss to Duquesne.

leads the way averaging 12.7 points-per-game, thanks to a 20-point effort against the Gamecocks on opening night. Hallums played just 15 minutes on Monday in the loss to Duquesne. 6-foot-6 forward Davion Everett is right behind Hallums with 12.3 PPG. He's provided a much more balanced scoring effort so far, pouring in at least 11 points in all three games this season. He racked up six offensive boards against the Dukes.

is right behind Hallums with 12.3 PPG. He's provided a much more balanced scoring effort so far, pouring in at least 11 points in all three games this season. He racked up six offensive boards against the Dukes. The Bulldogs are shooting 3-pointers at a 32 percent clip. Against South Carolina, they banged home 11 treys, led by four from junior guard Rakeim Gary. Gary is shooting just 7-30 on the season, but six of those makes have come from deep. Against Tennessee State, the team shot 5-21 from downtown.

Gary is shooting just 7-30 on the season, but six of those makes have come from deep. Against Tennessee State, the team shot 5-21 from downtown. Free throws have been an issue for Martin's group thus far. Shooting a poor 54 percent from the line as a team, SC State has missed 10-plus free throws in back-to-back games.

Lack of Defense

All three opponents have totaled 80 points or more on the Bulldogs. Each team has shot at least 44 percent, making at least 26 shots across 40 minutes.

Fouls have been an issue, as SC State has committed at least 20 personals in every game, equaling a grand total of 51 free points.

The Bulldogs have lost the rebound battle all three times, giving up 44 boards a game.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena as No. 4 Kentucky looks to bounce back on Thursday night against SC State.

