Kentucky Will Have Opportunity to Hand Kansas Worst-Ever Losing Streak Under Bill Self

On Saturday night inside Rupp Arena, Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas will square off for the 35th time.

It'll be the fourth time in five seasons that the blue-bloods will throw down and the fifth and — for now — final meeting between the two in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The matchup always carries its weight, but a few factors will be in play once the time for tipoff comes in Lexington this weekend.

For starters, the defending national champions are seeking revenge after the Wildcats stormed into Phog Allen Fieldhouse last season and left with an 80-62 victory. Former Cat Keion Brooks Jr. poured in 27 points while Oscar Tshiebwe added a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double in the win.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 24-10 and owns an 8-2 record over KU in games played inside Rupp Arena. The Jayhawks have won three of five in the overall series, but a win now feels much more imperative to coach Bill Self's team than it did just a couple of weeks ago.

For just the fourth time ever, KU has lost three games in a row under the guidance of Self. On Monday night, the No. 17 Baylor Bears defended home court in a 75-69 win in Waco. That loss for Kansas came just two days after one of the worst-ever home defeats in the Self era, as the TCU Horned Frogs waltzed to an 83-60 drubbing in Lawrence. Before that, Kansas State got the better of its rival in an 83-82 overtime thriller in the Little Apple. Kansas had won 10-straight games before the skid.

Conference play has proved to be a true grinder in the Big 12, and it's finally caught up with KU. Kentucky will now have an extremely rare opportunity on Saturday night: it can hand the Jayhawks their first-ever four-game losing streak under Self with a win.

Forward Jalen Wilson and freshman sensation Gradey Dick combine to average 35.7 points and 14.3 rebounds-per-game, and will certainly pose a threat to the likes of UK's Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin. There is no classic KU big man underneath the basket for Self this season, however, so Oscar Tshiebwe may find things rather easy under the basket if the Cats' offense can manage to operate appropriately.

Kansas reached No. 2 in the AP Poll this season, but are currently on a swift decline down the rankings. A win over Kentucky can erase the rough week-and-a-half and put the upward season trajectory back in sight.

The Wildcats will first look to take care of business on Tuesday night, as they head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

Tip between Kentucky and Kansas this Saturday is set for 8 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

More on Kentucky's win over the Texas A&M Aggies here.

The Cats let it fly from deep in the win. More here.

WATCH: Calipari, Williams speak after Kentucky's victory

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Ware, Reeves speak after win

Game notes from the win can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.