Lance Ware Playing 'Free and Loose' With More Minutes in Oscar Tshiebwe's Absence

After playing just one game, it's clear that Kentucky's roster runs deep.

Despite missing the trio of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins, eight Wildcats managed to tally 95 points in the season-opening win over Howard on Monday night.

While an encouraging sign, it also points to a potential issue facing head coach John Calipari: Upon the return of the big trio, how do you divvy out playing time amongst 11 guys?

Despite not having the answer as of yet, the 14th-year Kentucky skipper knows he'll have to trim the rotation down once his group is fully healthy.

"They're all good problems, but it's, for us, that's my job to figure this out and make sure everybody's, you know, we're together. We're cheering for each other," he said post-game on Monday. "I'm not, I mean I think part of the reason we're playing well is I'm playing eight guys. Nice little rotation. And you're getting in there and you can make a mistake and you stay. So the ideal rotation would be eight."

So who's minutes are getting cut?

Someone who'll likely be on the chopping block is junior forward Lance Ware. Amidst a deep frontcourt featuring Tshiebwe, the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, Collins, an up-and-coming athletic big who's developing a jumper, and freshman Ugonna Onyenso, a near 7-footer who has the best rim protection on the team, it might be hard for Ware to see the court on a consistent basis once the season gets rolling.

For the time being though, he's going to make the most of his opportunities. In 20 minutes against Howard, he scored four points while adding three rebounds and a pair of assists.

"I've just been out there playing free, free and loose," Ware told the media on Wednesday. "I think that's when everyone plays their best basketball, so just being able to go out there and just play, run around and play with my teammates, just get out there and compete."

Fighting for minutes off the bench is nothing new to Camden, N.J. native. Last season, his career-high minutes in a game was 16, which came in the second round of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee.

Playing behind someone of Tshiebwe's caliber can be a tall task. It's not often that you get many minutes on the floor, but when you do, trying to fill in for an All-American can feel like an impossible feat.

There could be an avenue to landing Ware more minutes, however.

Calipari mentioned following the win over Howard, that while he expects good things from Ware, he knows it may come a little easier with shooting guard CJ Fredrick on the court with him.

"I thought Lance was better. Lance has the minutes on the court, he's going to do stuff. I also think he and CJ play together well. They play off of one another pretty good."

Whether it's on the pick-and-roll, setting up shots on the perimeter or just knowing where one-another is, there's some sort of eerie connection between the two veterans.

"I love playing with Lance," Fredrick said. "Lance is one of my favorite teammates that i've played with. I think it's just two, really high IQ basketball players...we kind of have a feel when we're out there with each other, it's just so random when we play, we have a weird connection, I know when he's open, he knows when i'm open, he's looking for me and i'm looking for him."

"Playing with somebody like CJ makes the game easier," Ware added. "Super smart, obviously can shoot the ball so having on the court, and the way I like to play...it just makes it easier for me."

Fredrick will obviously see his fair share of minutes, as his sharpshooting style will always have a place on the court. For Ware, Fredrick and the other nine players jockeying for playing time on the court, it'll all boil down to how Calipari sees fit.

