Watch: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Speak to Media Ahead of Duquesne

Kentucky forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the No. 4 Wildcats' matchup against the Duquesne Dukes this Friday. 

Ware touched on how he felt Monday night against Howard went, earning extra minutes without Oscar Tshiebwe on the court, his relationship with CJ Fredrick and more. 

Livingston spoke on his first career collegiate game, finding a role amongst a deep roster, how hard he's coaches by John Calipari and more. 

The media scrum with Ware can be seen above, while Livingston's can be seen below: 

Kentucky's matchup against Duquesne will air on the SEC Network this Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. EST. 

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

