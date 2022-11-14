Get To Know: Michigan State Enters Champions Classic Following Close Gonzaga Loss

That consistently victorious Michigan State basketball program that many have gotten to know over the course of Tom Izzo's tenure just hasn't had the same luster as of late.

In the previous seven seasons, the Spartans have made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament just once, in the 2018-19 campaign when they reached the Final Four. The last two years have been particularly forgettable, as Michigan State has finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings both times, managing just one win in March Madness.

This season, Izzo finds himself having to replace the top three leading scorers from a year ago. East Lansing is still awaiting the arrival of another superstar scorer like Cassius Winston, and while that may not be in the cards this season, Sparty carries a veteran group that features multiple players taking on an elevated role.

Here's what you need to know about No. 4 Kentucky's upcoming Champions Classic opponent, as the two are set to throw down inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 15:

Preseason Big 10 Media Poll places Michigan State fourth behind Indiana, Illinois and Michigan

behind Indiana, Illinois and Michigan KenPom rating: 27

Joe Lunardi's Bracketology: No. 8 seed in Kentucky's region

Izzo vs. Calipari

Tuesday will be the fourth meeting between the Hall of Fame head coaches at their respective schools.

meeting between the Hall of Fame head coaches at their respective schools. Kentucky has won the previous two matchups, most recently in the 2019 Champions Classic.

The coaches combine for 12 Final Fours (Izzo 8, Calipari 4) with the Wildcats and Spartans, yet just one National Championship each.

Experienced Starters

Senior forward Malik Hall headlines the returnees for Izzo. He's a capable wing on both offense and defense who averaged 8.9 points-per-game and shot 42 percent from 3-point range a season ago . He managed 11 points and seven rebounds against Gonzaga.

headlines the returnees for Izzo. He's a capable wing on both offense and defense who . He managed 11 points and seven rebounds against Gonzaga. Fellow senior Joey Hauser totaled a double-double in game one of the season against Northern Arizona. Also a good deep-ball shooter, he'll be one of the primary players tasked with picking up slack left by Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham and Max Christie.

totaled a double-double in game one of the season against Northern Arizona. Also a good deep-ball shooter, he'll be one of the primary players tasked with picking up slack left by Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham and Max Christie. The Guard combo of A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker are much more impactful on defense rather than scoring the ball. Hoggard already has 14 assists and four steals through two games. Improvement on offense is expected from both players.

and are much more impactful on defense rather than scoring the ball. Improvement on offense is expected from both players. Center Mady Sissoko is thrusted into a starting role after not seeing the court much in his first two seasons in East Lansing. Izzo has just one forward and one center coming in off the bench, both of whom are freshmen, so the improvement of Sissoko will be relied upon more down the stretch.

Spartans Fresh Off Gonzaga Clash

Game two of the season for Michigan State took place on the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station in Coronado, California against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Sparty blew a 12-point lead to Drew Timme and the Zags, ultimately falling 64-63 in what was a tough and rugged performance.

to Drew Timme and the Zags, ultimately in what was a tough and rugged performance. Four Spartans scored 10 or more points , led by 14 from Sissoko. The team shot 3-16 from deep. Gonzaga won the rebound battle 40-32.

, led by 14 from Sissoko. The team shot 3-16 from deep. The marquee matchup gives the Spartans a taste of what's to come from the Wildcats in the Champions Classic on Tuesday

Tip off between Kentucky and Michigan State is set for 7 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

