Oscar Tshiebwe Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe is making a run at repeating as National Player of the Year, but it won't happen without getting past some stiff competition.

After compiling a 17.4 points-per-game, 15.1 rebounds-per-game campaign last season, the West Virginia transfer became an all-time fan favorite amongst Big Blue Nation en route to winning every award he was eligible for.

In 12 games played this season, Tshiebwe currently averages 16.8 PPG and 13.8 RPG, both of which lead the way for the Wildcats, the latter of which leads the nation. Those numbers — of course — are good enough for the Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo native to earn a spot on the Midseason John R. Wooden Award Watch List.

Tshiebwe is one of just two Southeastern Conference players to make the 25-man list, joining star Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, who currently leads the SEC in scoring at 19.1 PPG. The two will go against one another this Saturday, when the Wildcats head to Tuscaloosa for an important SEC tilt.

The on-going joke of Tshiebwe being a machine feels tiresome at this point, but for the center to be putting up the numbers he consistently grabs, one has to wonder if there really is some sort of rebounding mainframe at work.

He did not participate in either Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White Scrimmage, either of UK's exhibitions, or the first two games of the regular season against Howard and Duquesne. On Oct. 11, Head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that the reigning unanimous NPOY was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe made his debut in the Champions Classic loss to Michigan State, but still racked up 22 points and 18 rebounds. That performance would be one of eight double-doubles he's managed since his return.

The highlight of the season for the big man came in a 69-59 win over Yale on Dec. 10, when he scored 28 points, 22 of which came in the second half. He also managed 12 boards, in what was the first true sighting of his 2021-22 form.

In 46 career games for UK, he has managed 36 double-doubles. His four-year collegiate career has seen him amass 1,224 points and 1,046 rebounds.

Calipari made a crystal clear observation after that win over Yale, one that has been true ever since he stepped foot in the Bluegrass:

"We have an advantage, and the kid's name is Oscar Tshiebwe."

More on the Wildcats' win over LSU here.

More on Kentucky's new slim rotation here.

Game notes from the victory here.

Watch: Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Toppin speak to the media here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.