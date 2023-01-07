Pregame Report: Lance Ware Warming Up, One Big Key to Victory for the Wildcats Against No. 7 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Opportunity awaits the Kentucky Wildcats inside Coleman Coliseum.

All of the talk surrounding the Wildcats' disappointing start to the season can be wiped away with a win over No. 7 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The 12-2 Crimson Tide are exceeding expectations under Nate Oats through the first third of the regular season.

Kentucky enters on a two-game winning streak, blowing by Louisville and winning a tight one in Lexington over LSU on Tuesday night. Bama is 2-0 in SEC play, cruising past Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Wildcats will be shorthanded, as shooting guard CJ Fredrick remains out after dislocating his finger in UK's loss to Missouri. Junior forward Lance Ware missed the LSU contest due to a left shoulder injury, but was warming up on the court with less than an hour until tipoff. His official status is unknown, though it appears to be trending in the right direction.

It may not matter, as coach John Calipari has shrunk his rotation in the Wildcats' last two games. Just seven Cats played against LSU.

More on the new rotation here.

PREGAME READING

LAST TIME OUT: Kentucky defeats pesky LSU 74-71

Oscar Tshiebwe named to Wooden Award watch list

Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax?

Six questions to get to know the Crimson Tide

WATCH: Chin Coleman Previews the Alabama matchup

Here is Kentucky's biggest key to victory on Saturday:

Understand Brandon Miller is going to get his points, contain those around him

You've heard this game plan when it comes to defending Kentucky plenty of times over the past two seasons now. You can't contain Oscar Tshiebwe, so just let him grab his double-double and try and contain the other important players around him. UK should have that same approach with Brandon Miller today.

The star freshman has scored over 15 points on 10 occasions already this season and is the engine that makes the Tide tick. He averages 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds, makes 3-pointers at a 44 percent clip and is a solid defender. Whoever John Calipari decides to put on Miller is going to struggle at times throughout the two halves.

You can't try and postpone the inevitable. Both of Alabama's losses this season should set the table for what the Wildcats try and do on defense. Both UCONN and Gonzaga allowed just one other player than Miller reach double-digit points in their victories. Bama — or at least everyone else not named Miller — shot the 3-pointer horrifically bad in both of those defeats.

There are going to be multiple possessions where Kentucky plays solid defense, but the future All-American just makes a better play and grabs a bucket. Calipari understands that, and he cannot let it frustrate his team, baiting them into hyper-focusing on Miller, thus allowing other players to get easier looks.

Kentucky has already seen superstar talent this season, whether it's Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UCLA's Jaime Jacquez or Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. The blueprint for defending Alabama has been laid out, it's now on the Wildcats to stay sturdy on the defensive end, roll with the punches that Miller will surely dish out, and not allow secondary role players to find a head of steam.

Tipoff between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.