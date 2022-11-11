Three Keys to Victory for Kentucky Against Duquesne

No. 4 Kentucky is back in action inside Rupp Arena, hosting the Duquesne Dukes for another early-season non-conference matchup.

The Wildcats are looking to build off an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison earlier this week. Duquesne, who also enters Friday night's game at 1-0, is prepared to provide a much stiffer challenge as UK prepares for the upcoming Champions Classic next week in Indianapolis.

Here are three keys to victory for Kentucky:

Win the Rebound Battle

In the lead-up to the regular season, from the Big Blue Bahamas Tour to the pair of exhibition games, rebounding has been a point of emphasis from head coach John Calipari.

Game one against Howard was a success, as the Wildcats out-rebounded the Bison 42-37 without Oscar Tshiebwe. Duquesne will bring a bit more size, and clearly can hang on the glass as it smushed Montana 36-23 in the battle on the boards.

Jacob Toppin led Kentucky with 11 rebounds on Monday, while guard Cason Wallace was next with eight. Big men Lance Ware and Ugonna Onyenso combined for just seven, so some added contribution from those two will do wonders in keeping the Dukes from finding success on the glass.

13 of Howard's 37 rebounds came on the offensive end. Duquesne managed eight on Tuesday night while shooting 64 percent from the floor. Just something to keep an eye on throughout the night.

Contain Dae Dae Grant / 3-Point Shooters

By now you've seen what Miami (OH) transfer Dae Dae Grant did in the Dukes' first game of the season, scoring 25 points while making all eight of his shot attempts, including six 3-pointers:

It's a tale as old as time, that guy comes into Rupp Arena and lights it up from behind the arc. Big Blue Nation has seen it happen way too much. It sets up for someone like Grant to have a huge night on a huge stage.

As a team, Duquesne shot 10-24 from deep, so take away Grant and that's a pretty poor percentage. Freshman guard Quincy McGriff made two of seven 3-point attempts last time out, so he won't be afraid to let it fly either on Friday night.

Howard went 7-25 from downtown, but had plenty of open looks early that it couldn't cash in on. Duquesne won't be reliant on the 3-pointer, but if Kentucky allows players like Grant and McGriff to let it fly, there will be no hesitation.

Get to the Free Throw Line, Then Make Your Free Throws

Kentucky had 28 free throws against Howard. That's a pretty good number. The issue is the Wildcats made only 16 of those 28 attempts.

Duquesne allowed Montana to shoot 22 free throws on Tuesday while only shooting eight of its own. Bottom line, Kentucky will need to play physical and get to the rack and try and get the starters into foul trouble.

Dukes head coach Keith Dambrot played 11 men in game one, so he'll have no issue dipping into his bench if need be. If Kentucky can find favorable matchups, get to the line and convert, it should nullify any momentum that aforementioned players like Grant can attempt to create.

Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware and Adou Thiero combined to go 10-19 from the line on Monday. Watch for some improvement from that trio in particular.

Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena as No. 4 Kentucky looks to take down the Duquesne Dukes.

