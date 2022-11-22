Watch: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves Speak to Media Ahead of North Florida

Kentucky shooting guards CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 15 Wildcats' upcoming game against North Florida.

The sharpshooters were held in check in the loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, as the pair shot a combined 5-22, with just one of the buckets coming from Fredrick. He canned just one of six attempts from deep in the loss.

They reflected on what went wrong in Spokane, playing alongside Oscar Tshiebwe and what the team is looking to really improve on moving forward.

Fredrick's media scrum can be viewed above, while Reeves' can be seen below:

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Ospreys is set for 4 p.m. EST tomorrow from Rupp Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network +.

