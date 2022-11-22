Skip to main content

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves Speak to Media Ahead of North Florida

Kentucky shooting guards CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 15 Wildcats' upcoming game against North Florida.

The sharpshooters were held in check in the loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, as the pair shot a combined 5-22, with just one of the buckets coming from Fredrick. He canned just one of six attempts from deep in the loss. 

They reflected on what went wrong in Spokane, playing alongside Oscar Tshiebwe and what the team is looking to really improve on moving forward. 

Fredrick's media scrum can be viewed above, while Reeves' can be seen below: 

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Ospreys is set for 4 p.m. EST tomorrow from Rupp Arena. The game will air on the SEC Network +. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Recap of the loss to the Zags can be found here.

Takeaways from the Gonzaga loss can be found here.

Watch: Calipari speaks post-game after the defeat.

Game Notes on the loss can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

CJ pre UNF
Men's Basketball

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves Speak to Media Ahead of North Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19465861_168390308_lowres
Football

Bowl Projections: Plenty of Options Available For Kentucky Entering Final Week of Regular Season

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467301_168390308_lowres
Football

'This is My Home': Stoops Talks His Commitment to Kentucky, New Contract Extension

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19253062_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17255147_168390308_lowres
Football

Betting Line: Cats Slight Favorites Over Cards

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19476204_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Drops 11 Spots to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll Following Pair of Losses

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19253109_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Update: 'Things are Good, Not Finalized' Regarding LT Kenneth Horsey's Health Status Ahead of Louisville

By Hunter Shelton