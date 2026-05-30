2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Franck Kepnang

One of Kentucky's most underrated additions from the transfer portal this offseason comes from the frontcourt. The addition of Washington transfer big man Franck Kepnang is going to turn out to be a valuable decision next season, for more reasons than one. The one-two punch with he and Moreno in the frontcourt is something fans are going to fall in love with.

Not only does Kepnang bring years of college basketball experience as he heads into his 7th year of eligibility thanks to multiple past season-ending injuries, he also brings exactly what Kentucky needs to the frontcourt behind Malachi Moreno. Kepnang's physicality is so impressive, especially on the defensive side. His shot-blocking instincts are elite and on the offensive end, the explosiveness is what catches people's eye, as he has the ability to rise up for dunks with terrific strength.

Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) walks off the court with teammates after a win in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kepnang's ability to be very physical is going to be so valuable because as much as Mark Pope values a fast-paced offense with a lot of ball movement and a ton of threes being put up, it's nice to have a brusier off the bench and who better than a very experienced big man who knows what he's doing.

What could the 6-11 big man's stats look like next season? Let's take a look.

Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) applauds after a play against the Xavier Musketeers during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Points: 6.1 per game

It's worth keeping in mind that his minutes will not be as high as they were last season at Washington where he averaged 22.9 minutes on the floor. Those minutes will be reduced a bit, but how he impacts the game when he is on the court is what ultimately matters most. I'm not expecting a lot of points being put up from the big man next season given his role of being the team's bruiser guy off the bench.

Rebounds: 5.9 per game

Kepnang is an extremely physical and strong big man. Give him 10-15 minutes per game and he'll go grab some big rebounds for you. That's the goal for him next season and don't underestimate the importance of that role. But, in games that require a lot of physicality, Mark Pope may choose to play Kepnang more minutes than usual. That's definitely worth noting when you think about how well the 6-11 big man gets rebounds.

Assists: 0.3 per game

This is one category where you shouldn't expect much from Kepnang given his role. He has never averaged over a single assist per game, so it would be silly to expect a big rise in Lexington. The 6-11 big man is known for his bruising playstyle, so playmaking is not really a need for him.

Blocks: 1.2 per game

Now this is a stat that could get very, very interesting. Depending on how much he plays, his block numbers could end up bigger. Last season, he averaged 2.1 per game in his 22 minutes on averaged on the court. If he gets extended minutes in a number of games, he could crack the average easily given how well his shot-blocking instincts are. He and Malachi Moreno, who averaged 1.5 rejections last year, could make for a deadly defensive duo at the five.

Kentucky needed quality depth and they got that with a very experienced big man that is excellent at knowing what he does well. He's going to be a valuable body next season.

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