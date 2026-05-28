2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Ousmane N'Diaye

Kentucky's backcourt and the return of Malachi Moreno has gotten a lot of talk, and rightfully so, but there is one addition that could really end up paying off and that is international prospect Ousmane N'Diaye. The Senegalese forward's experience is something this roster needed and Mark Pope is hoping it pays off big.

The Wildcats added forward Justin McBride to play at the four spot, but after the addition, it was clear they needed more help there. That's when Kentucky turned to N'Diaye, who can really be a versatile threat on the floor for Kentucky. McBride is known purely for his shooting, but with N'Diaye, his shot-creating ability really stands out. When watching him, the 6-11 forward has a great ability to be able to create his own shot, whether its stepping out for a three or taking it to the rim.

Ousmane N'Diaye | Ousmane N'Diaye

N'Diaye has plenty of experience playing international basketball at 22-years-old. The 6-11 forward played in one of Italy's top divisions in the sport, averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, shooting 40.7% overall and 30.5% from three. His ability to score down low in particular could really become valuable for Kentucky, but the versatility to be able to get points from anywhere is what is really valuable.

The upside coming over to college is very high for N'Diaye with impressive athleticism. What could his stats look like next season? Let's take a look.

Ousmane N'Diaye | Ousmane N'Diaye

Points: 11.8 per game

Again, the upside is high with N'Diaye, but don't expect him to be the top scorer on the team, especially with how unknown things are when international guys make the move over to college. I expect solid contribution from him given his impressive versatile abilities, but not as much as a go-to scorer needs to have, like an Alex Wilkins or Kam Williams. With the right spacing and ball-movement, N'Diaye can reallt thrive down low, but his ability to stretch out to the perimiter is worth it for opponents to watch out for.

Rebounds: 6.5 per game

N'Diaye's size at the four spot is going to be one of Mark Pope's most valuable tools on the roster next season. WIth many of the top teams from this past season playing big lineups, it was good to see Pope making that move as well and N'Diaye is a very promising piece to find success with as a big forward. Expect the 6-11 forward to grab a number of rebounds, even at or close to double digits in some games, but remember who he's sharing the frontcourt with. Malachi Moreno turned into one of the best rebounders in the SEC last season and he's back. Those two are likely going to go back-and-forth on the glass.

Assists: 2.3 per game

At the four spot, the 6-11 forward has a unique opportunity to be able to pass out of the post and find open teammates. While he won't get a ton of assists, he'll still likely be able to dish out a few per game. Don't expect playmaking to be a primary part of his game by any means, but with the way he can play down low, that ability could turn out to be valuable. His scoring and defense will take the opponent's attention and rightfully so because those are his strengths.

There is a lot of potential with N'Diaye and the out-of-nowhere get by Pope and the staff could surprise a lot of people next season. Based on roster construction, Kentucky will need guys to step up with no clear go-to scoring guy on paper. Can N'Diaye be one of those for the Wildcats? They certainly have the backcourt pieces who are capable to do so.

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