2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Mason Williams

One of Kentucky's depth pieces in particular is going to be a very crucial one. As we saw last season, Mark Pope needed a backup point guard badly and that was felt when Jaland Lowe went down with his season-ending injury, which was a lingering one up until he decided to have surgery. This offseason, Pope made sure he had insurance and went and picked up a promising project piece in Mason Williams.

That addition is going to be valuable as Kentucky, barring some wild unforseen injuries, will not have to slide a player over to the one, forcing them to adjust to the new role. That's what Mason Williams is for. Ranked as a top 120 player in the class. It's easy to assume he wouldn't get much time based on his ranking, but he really is the only true point guard that could be a backup, outside of starting two-guard Alex Wilkins and backup Jerone Morton, who both could slide over to the lead spot for a few minutes.

Mason Williams | UK Athletics

Williams is seen as a good shooter, showcasing that in his time with Tennessee Colegiate Academy in high school. As the son of current Kentucky assistant and former NBA Champion Mo Williams, he definitely knows a thing or two about playing the position the right way. Kentucky is definitely going to need him to contribute next season, even if it is just a handful of minutes in the backup role.

What could the 6-2 guard's stats look like in his freshman year? Let's make a prediction.

Mason Williams | UK Athletics

Points: 5.1 per game

Williams' shooting ability can make him a sneaky, dangerous guard for opponents in his handful of minutes off of the bench. Expect maybe a couple of threes poured in from him most nights out. In his senior year of high school, the 6-2 guard shot an efficient 41% from deep and averaged 15.1 points per game.

Assists: 3.2 per game

The decision-making from the 6-2 guard is one of the more underrated aspects of his game. His shooting is what teams will and should focus on most, but he did average over five assists per game in high school, so he is capable of making the right decisions. Williams seems to have a high IQ and it shouldn't be surprising given who his father is. Expect Williams to dish out a few assists per game during his time on the court.

Rebounds: 1.2 per game

Given his size and position, don't expect much from Williams on the glass. He has some size to him, but so does the entire Kentucky frontcourt, with two guys 6-11 or over holding things down in the paint. Williams may grab a few here and there, but don't fully expect it.

Kentucky needed point guard depth badly, and Williams is going to help fill a massive void that was delt with last season.

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