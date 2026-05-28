Are Kentucky fans sleeping on freshman point guard Mason Williams?

One addition to the 2026-27 season that Big Blue Nation hasn’t been talking about enough is four-star point guard Mason Williams. He is the son of Kentucky assistant coach Mo Williams, who was a longtime NBA veteran, All-Star, and Champion. Williams was the Wildcats' only member of the 2026 recruiting class, and fans don’t expect him to play a ton as a freshman.

He is ranked as the 140th best player in the 2026 class, but the 6’2 guard could develop into a really good player. It has seemed weird to me that the staff has not added another guard to this roster over the last few weeks, and I believe the reason this is the case is that they could see Williams earning some time.

Behind Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, and Jerone Morton, there aren’t many natural guards on this roster, so not adding another one in the portal makes it seem like Williams could be a reserve off the bench for this team. Having heard from a few folks who have seen him play recently, he is a really good shooter, and he always makes a smart choice with the basketball.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) goes after a loose ball against Utah Prep’s Jayden Cecil (0) during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I can see why Big Blue Nation might not expect Williams to be on the floor much this season, but over the last month I have gained a lot of confidence that during his time in Lexington, he will see some significant playing time. The Wildcats will have more depth at point guard this season than they have during any season so far of the Mark Pope era, and that is exciting.

Last season and in Pope’s first year, point guard depth cost the Wildcats, but the Wildcats head coach has loaded this roster with elite players and some really good depth pieces, so this won’t be a concern anymore.

Tennessee Collegiate Academy’s Mason Williams (2) calls out a play against Utah Prep during a EYBL Scholastic League game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I’m not trying to convince anyone that Williams is going to play a massive role for this team, but perhaps he could see a few minutes per game to give Diallo and Morton some rest. There is even a world where he could overtake Morton and become the main guard off the bench if he has a really good summer.

We also have to remember that his dad is an NBA legend who won a championship with LeBron James, so this kid has to have a lot of potential. BBN needs to remember the name Mason Williams when the season rolls around.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.