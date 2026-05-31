2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Trent Noah

Mark Pope and his staff loaded up on depth this offseason after that turned into an issue last season thanks to injuries. Due to that, rising junior Trent Noah is going to have to really earn his playing time. Struggling in his minutes on the court last season, consistency was a problem. Now, all eyes are on if he will bounce back or stay down in the depth chart.

In his first season in Lexington, Noah averaged 11.1 minutes of action on the floor, putting up just 2.7 points per game. He did, however, shoot 45.1% overall and 33.3% from three, so the efficiency was still there. Noah even had a breakout game against Tennessee where he came in and knocked down a few important threes to help the Wildcats escape with the home win, putting up 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three. This past season, though, the consistency wasn't there, which forced him to play less minutes in a lot of games. Noah did have games with 16, 11 and nine points, but the consistency just wasn't there.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) passes the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Heading into year three, the goal for Noah is to come in and show consistent contributions in his minutes on the floor. His minutes were all over the place last season, but it's all about making the most of it when your number is called. If Noah can knock down threes at a consistent rate, next season should be good to him. His minutes might not be much given the depth, but a couple of threes per game wouldn't hurt.

What could his stats look like next season? Let's take a look.

Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA;Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Points: 3.4 per game

The bodies in front of Noah on the depth chart will impact this, but if Noah can make the most of the time he gets, this is definitely doable. His ability to knock down shots with efficiency is something that could really give Kentucky a boost. Again, the depth will hurt him, but he always will be able to earn time through his play in practice.

Rebounds: 2.1 per game

When the shots weren't falling last season, Noah made the most of it by going and grabbing rebounds. It was one of the bright spots with keeping him on the floor. I would expect him to continue grabbing a few per game in his minutes on the floor, although his minutes will likely be reduced a bit given the depth on the roster.

Assists: 0.4 per game

Noah has never averaged much in the assists department in his time at Kentucky. With his role being a knockdown shooter and even crashing the glass at times, there aren't many passing opportunities for him. I would expect his assist averages to be similar to his first two years.

It's ultimately on Noah to be able to step up and earn minutes and with the depth around him next season, he'll have to work hard for it, which means knocking down threes consistently.

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