2027 top 5 prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr. discusses Kentucky interest and recruitment

Obinna Ekezie Jr (@ObinnaEkezieJr) of @VegasEliteHoops was a clear standout on the E16 EYBL circuit this summer (9 games played):



9.3 PPG

6.9 REB

2.4 BLK

53 FG%



Obinna Ekezie Jr. is a physically imposing big man with elite size, and his mobility for his size is particularly… pic.twitter.com/4J7ZEGY66G