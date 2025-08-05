2027 top 5 prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr. discusses Kentucky interest and recruitment
One of Kentucky's first offers in the class of 2027 was Obinna Ekezie Jr., who Mark Pope and the staff offered last September, just days after extending one to Baba Oladotun, the top-ranked prospect in the class. Kentucky Wildcats on SI was able to catch up with Ekezie Jr. to discuss his longtime relationship with the Kentucky staff as well as his overall recruitment.
Kentucky was actually Ekezie Jr.'s first blue blood offer. What were his immediate thoughts once he recieved the call from Pope and the staff? "Kentucky was my first blue blood offer. So I was very excited about that. They said that I had a lot of potential and upside, and they will help me reach my potential upside. So that's kind of what they told me initially in my first conversation with them."
Ekezie Jr. then discussed what the staff's pitch has been almost a year out from when they offered him. As a former big man at Kentucky who made it to the NBA, Mark Pope has a vision for Ekezie Jr. at Kentucky, and the 7-footer talked about his pitch with Kentucky Wildcats on SI.
"(Mark Pope) talks about (his basketball career) a lot and utilzing me in their system," Ekezie Jr. said. "He talks about how he utilized the bigs last year. That's really what he tells me, how I'm gonna fit in their system and how they used their bigs last year and him also being a former big man."
The top 5 prospect says Mark Pope being a former big man who had some success in his career is definitely a plus for Kentucky, but it isn't a ruling factor over other schools in his recruitment. "It's a plus. It's a good thing that he's a big man. It's a plus for me that like he's been in my shoes, and he knows how to use big men. I won't put that over other schools or anything, no, but it's a plus that he is a big man and he knows about the big position because he's played it."
The five-star big man did say that he 'definitely' looks into a program's history with bigs. so that will certainly be one of his deciding factors.
Who is recruiting Obinna Ekezie Jr. the hardest?
As far as his overall recruitment, Ekezie Jr. says Kentucky, Ohio State, USC, Kansas, Auburn, Maryland, Miami, BYU, Louisville and Georgetown are among those recruiting him the hardest right now. The five-star big man also tells Kentucky Wildcats on SI that he is in the process of planning a visit to USC very soon given him currently being in the area, but will begin to plan others at some point, with Kentucky expected to receive one.
Ekezie Jr. also mentioned his relationship with Kansas, specifically assistant Kurtis Townsend, who was also one of the earliest top programs to get involved, bringing up his close relationship with incoming Jayhawk freshman Darryn Peterson, who he played with at Prolific Prep last season. That relationship could be something to watch as his recruitment goes on.
What does Obinna Ekezie Jr. value in a program?
"In a coach, I value a coach that's gonna push me to reach my potential, that believes in me and my abilities," Ekezie Jr. said. "For a school, a good location, a good fanbase. ...The fit is very important to me, how the utlize me. My goal is to be one-and-done right now. That's kind of my goal as a prospect, so how are they gonna use me that year? And my fit. So, that's important."
Ekezie Jr. says he has really been working on improving his shooting and believes it will be a strength of his once he goes to college. "As a seven-footer, I feel like I can pass, rim protect, switch out on guards." The five-star prospect believes that fits all of the schools recruiting him.
The top 5 big man certainly seems like he would be a great fit in Mark Pope's system, and the head coach has to feel that way, too. Kentucky's interest should continue to grow especially given that Ekezie Jr. was one of their first offers in the rising junior class.