A college basketball expert has predicted who Kentucky's "Glue Guy" will be
Every basketball team has what many call a glue guy. A glue guy is a player who does a lot for a team, but it might not always look that impressive on the stat sheet.
Jon Rothstein wrote an article where he ranked ten of the top glue guys in college basketball, and one Kentucky Wildcat made the cut. The Kentucky player who made the cut is Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate.
Here is why Rothstein believes Dioubate is the glue guy for this Kentucky team: "Dioubate owned 50/50 plays when he was at Alabama, and he’ll be expected to do the same this season at Rupp Arena. This versatile forward isn’t necessarily getting the most attention out of the guys that the Wildcats added out of the transfer portal, but he may wind up being one of the most important additions for Kentucky in its second season under Mark Pope. Whatever “it” is, Dioubate possesses."
Last season at Alabama, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in only 16 minutes per game. He also shot 61.7% from the field and 46.2% from three.
One thing that was made incredibly clear during Dioubate's first interview as a Kentucky Wildcat is that the Queens, New York native means business. He was incredibly serious and is here to win basketball games while trying to become an NBA player.
This is the perfect definition of a glue guy because this shows Dioubate is the type of guy who isn't afraid to do some dirty work to help his team win.
Players like this typically are outstanding on the boards, and this is, of course, the case for Dioubate. For only playing 16 minutes per game, his 5.9 rebounds per game are quite impressive, and in games where he played over 20 minutes, that number is even better.
Dioubate is a lot like an offensive lineman. A lot of what he does will help Kentucky win basketball games, but it won't be talked about as much as some of the other star players. Dioubate likely won't score more than 12 points a whole lot this season, but he will do a lot of little things that will help this team win games.
It is going to be a lot of fun to watch Dioubate play basketball as he is one of the hardest-playing forwards in the nation. A big season is ahead for the Bama transfer Dioubate.