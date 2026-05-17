A Former Wildcat has now won back-to-back NBA MVP awards

No other former Wildcat has had more of surprisingly good NBA career than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if you're a long-time Kentucky fan. After one season in Lexington, starting in 24 of 37 games played and having a breakout season, the 6-6 guard was selected 11th overall and has since developed into not only a multi-year NBA All-Star, but now a two-time MVP.

On Sunday, it was announced that Gilgeous-Alexander had earned himself a second-straight MVP Award, and here are some impressive stats from ESPN. Last season's award made him the first Kentucky player ever to win the award and now, he's the first NBA player to go back-to-back since Nikola Jokic did it 2020-21 and the following year. The 6-6 guard is now one of just a handful of guards who have won multiple MVP awards, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Steph Curry and Steve Nash.

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks to the media after game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oh, we're not done. Want some historic statistical notes? Well, there is plenty. Gilgeous Alexander was the first guard in the history of the NBA to average at least 30 points on 55 percent shooting in a season and he accomplished that this year. With those impressive stats, he also joined Michael Jordan as the only guards in league history to average at least 30 points, five assists and 50 percent shooting in four consecutive seasons. The former Wildcat also never scored below 20 points in any game this season, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the others to never score less in any game in a single season.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As you can see, Gilgeous-Alexander is cementing himself in NBA history with what he is accomplishing and after back-to-back MVP seasons, he has put himself in rare company with his work on the court putting up some incredible stats. Through the regular season, the former Wildcat averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 55.3 percent overall and 38.6 percent from three, really taking a leap as a capable shooter. Gilgeous Alexander has turned himself into one of the most dangerous scorers in the league and he's already breaking records with that ability.

Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly the best Kentucky player from the NBA as he just continues to put up historic numbers. Kentucky went from never having a player to win the MVP, to this crafty guard now notching two of them.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.