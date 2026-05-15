Mark Pope is in Memphis checking out Kentucky targets on the Nike EYBL circuit

Now that the transfer portal madness is quieting down and Kentucky zeroes in on Milan Momcilovic and international prospects to fill out the final few pieces of the upcoming roster, the staff is now on the road to check out a number of their top future targets. With the recruiting evaluation period beginning on Friday, Mark Pope took the trip to Memphis to catch some Nike EYBL action.

There are plenty of Kentucky targets playing for the Nike shoe circuit, including CJ Rosser (#1 overall), Marcus Spears (#2 overall), Paul Osaruyi (#3 overall), Ryan Hampton (#4 overall) and Beckham Black (#5 overall). As for the other shoe circuits, Nasir Anderson (#8 overall) and Jordan Page (#9 overall) are the top targets for the Wildcats at Adidas 3SSB in Mishawaka, IN. Then, there is top point guard targets Reese Alston (#7 overall) and Dawson Battie (#16 overall) participating in the Puma NXT circuit.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New developments have been surfacing lately with Rosser and Hampton in particular. Kentucky held in-person visits with both prospects over the last month and since then, reclassification buzz has grown louder with Hampton as the Wildcats look for a star get to try and close out the upcoming roster with. Hampton recently conducted visits to LSU, SMU, NC State and Nebraska.

As for Rosser, there is no reclass buzz with him as Kentucky battles with Louisville, Maryland, Arkansas, North Carolina, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and others for his services, with official visits still to come. Speaking of a reclass possibility with Hampton, Osaruyi, one of the class' top big men, is also receiving reclassification buzz, who Kentucky offered last month.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With Rosser being Kentucky's clear top priority as the best player in the 2027 class, what are his thoughts on Mark Pope and the program? Kentucky Wildcats On SI spoke with him back in the fall to guage how the interest was at the time. "(I have a) very strong connection with Coach McLean and Coach Pope. Really all the coaching staff has been reaching out and been showing support in my game and staying in contact," Rosser said. "I like (Mark Pope's) system a lot, especially his game plan, his scheme and how the offense flows." When asked if he sees himself in a fast-paced offense, Rosser seemed to be a big fan. "I love playing fast pace, getting the ball, pushing the ball up the court."

A big evaluation weekend ahead for Mark Pope, as well as Mikhail McLean and Mo Williams, who are likely at the other shoe circuit events. This is the time of year where new names start to pop on Kentucky's radar, so keep your eyes peeled, BBN.

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