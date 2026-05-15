Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Celtics, Heat, Warriors Viewed as Top Trade Destinations

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but the offseason rumor mill is already going crazy, especially around Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, and it appears that he could be traded this offseason.

Earlier on Friday, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst reported that the “growing belief” around the league is that Antetokounmpo will be moved in the offseason. It’s worth noting that Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam recently said the team would like to figure out a resolution with Antetokounmpo by the 2026 NBA Draft.

That can mean one of two things:

The Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo ahead of the draft because he isn’t planning to sign an extension with the team (he’s eligible to do so in October).

The Bucks will retain Antetokounmpo because he has let the organization know that he’s planning to sign his extension with the franchise.



If there is no commitment from Antetokounmpo, it appears that is likely he won’t be on the team after the draft. That could change, and the betting market is actually high on him staying in Milwaukee.

The latest odds for Giannis’ next team have the Bucks favored as the top destination for the 2026-27 season while the Boston Celtics (+400), Miami Heat (+700) and Golden State Warriors (+900) are viewed as the top trade destinations – for now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Bucks: +125

Boston Celtics: +400

Miami Heat: +700

Golden State Warriors: +900

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1200

New York Knicks: +1400

Portland Trail Blazers: +1600

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1600

Atlanta Hawks: +2000

Toronto Raptors: +2000

Los Angeles Lakers: +2000

Los Angeles Clippers: +2000

Brooklyn Nets: +2500

Charlotte Hornets: +3000

Dallas Mavericks: +3500

Denver Nuggets: +3500

Orlando Magic: +3500

San Antonio Spurs: +4000

Houston Rockets: +4500

Washington Wizards: +4500

Phoenix Suns: +4500

It’s interesting to look at the scenarios for the Bucks when it comes to a potential Giannis trade.

Since Milwaukee doesn’t control its own draft thanks to the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trade, there is no easy way for the Bucks to get their picks back and decide to enter a complete rebuild by moving on from Giannis.

Portland (+1600) and Atlanta (+2000) control some of the Bucks’ draft assets, but likely not enough for Milwaukee to prioritize a deal with one of those franchises.

The Celtics can offer a win-now package with Jaylen Brown as the center piece, though it seems like the C’s aren’t planning to trade Brown any time soon based on Brad Stevens’ comments about the star wing this offseason. Miami can also offer a more win-now package that would likely be centered around Tyler Herro.

However, is Herro a good enough player to get back when trading a two-time MVP? The answer should be no.

Golden State has a ton of draft assets it could trade, but a deal is very tough to make unless the Warriors are including Jimmy Butler (currently injured) or Draymond Green for salary-matching purposes.

New York and Cleveland have win-now directives that make them Giannis suitors, but New York is already in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Cavs are one win away. So, why would those teams break up their core, and likely give up multiple rotation players when Giannis hasn’t been healthy for a full season and playoff run in several years? There’s a major risk there.

If the Bucks do decide to trade Antetokounmpo, there will be plenty of suitors, but there is a question as to what the best deal would be for the Bucks. Milwaukee could prioritize getting a top pick in this loaded 2026 NBA Draft (which would make the Los Angeles Clippers, who pick at No. 5 an interesting destination), but it’s going to be tough for the Bucks to land a ton of draft assets and win-now pieces since they don’t own their own picks and have no reason to tank in the upcoming seasons.

Giannis has also refused to request a trade, and he has made cryptic comments for both options – being traded or staying in Milwaukee – over the last few seasons.

This market should get a little more clarity if the Bucks fully commit to trading the two-time league MVP ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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