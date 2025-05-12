A former Wildcat is having a historic run so far in the NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of entertaining so far. As second round games continue, a number of former Wildcats are still alive in the playoffs, trying to will their respective teams to the conference finals. One former Wildcat in particular is on a historic run right now. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been impressive throughout the playoffs so far after having an MVP caliber season.
Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as the favorite for the MVP, ahead of Denver Nuggets' All-Star Nikola Jokic. In the regular season, the 6-6 guard averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 51.9 percent overall and 37.5 percent from three-point range. He hasn't slowed down much in the playoffs so far. His impressive play in the postseason could end up being a historic one. So far, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game through eight games. He is doing all of that with less than a 7 percent turnover rate at 1.9 miscues per game, which has only been accomplished by Michael Jordan during his playoff run in 1993, which comprised of 19 games played. It's no surprise, but Jordan had an absolutely amazing run that year, averaging 35.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, all while averaging just 1.8 turnovers per game.
In his last time out, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to secure a Game 4 win on Sunday for his Oklahoma City Thunder, defeating the Denver Nuggets 92-87 on the road. He put up 25 points on 8-19 shooting, while struggling from deep, going 0-5 on the night. He also added a game-high tying 6 assists and 6 rebounds to go along with 2 assists. He finished with a plus-minus of +6 in his time on the floor. Now, he will look to have a better shooting night as the Thunder head back home with an opportunity to go up 3-2 in the series.
Gigleous-Alexander is on a really impressive run, and it could be a historic one if he keeps up his stellar play this postseason.