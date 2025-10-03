A massive shift in Tyran Stokes's recruitment will benefit the Kentucky Wildcats
Mark Pope is fighting tooth and nail to try and land the #1 player in the 2026 Tyran Stokes, and it is coming down to the wire. A report came out this week that the three schools that are really in this race are Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon.
After Kentucky native Tay Kinney committed to Kansas on the 28th of September, he made it clear that his goal is to try and get Stokes to follow him to Kansas.
Well, a big break came the way of Kentucky today as Stokes signed a deal with Nike, and of course, Kansas is an Adidas school. Most people seem to believe that this means the Jayhawks are going to be in a tough spot to land Stokes.
This puts the Wildcats and Ducks in a prime spot to land the best player in the class. It seems that Kentucky is in a better spot to land Stokes right now than Oregon is, but the Ducks obviously have a great relationship with Nike.
Over the last few years, Oregon has used the Nike relationship to their benefit when it comes to landing elite recruits in basketball and football.
That battle is going to come down to the wire, and whoever ends up landing Stokes will likely be getting a player who will go #1 overall in the NBA Draft.
Coach Pope needs to do everything in his power to try to land Stokes, as some college basketball analysts will question him as a recruiter if he does not land this elite recruit.
Stokes has made it clear that he wants to commit before his high school season starts, which is here in a few weeks, so it is now or never for this staff.
Here is the scouting report on Stokes from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Stokes is the most talented prospect in the national class and a unique match-up for opposing defenders. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, he’s powerful, long, and explosively athletic. But while he’s built like a forward, he can make plays like a guard with an ability to create off the dribble and an innate understanding of how to instinctively find a path to the rim, even when one doesn’t seem to initially present itself. He’s especially lethal getting downhill in the open floor and loves to take the ball off the defensive glass (10 rebounds per game in EYBL) and start the break himself."