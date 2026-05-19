A surprise starter has been predicted for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team

Mark Pope might be after one or two more pieces, but for the most part, this Kentucky roster is just about completed for the 2026-27 season. There are multiple players on this roster that have a ton of upside, and one of those players is redshirt freshman Braydon Hawthrone.

Last season, Hawthrone didn’t play a minute for the Wildcats as Coach Pope wanted to retain his eligibility from the season, but now it is time for the 6’10 unicorn to show Big Blue Nation what he is capable of. Knowing fans didn’t see him on the floor last season, no one really knows what Coach Pope has in Hawthrone, but the belief is that if his upside hits, he is going to be an absolute star.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

One person who has a ton of belief in Hawthorne is former Wildcat and current broadcaster for Kentucky, Jack “Goose” Givens. Last season, there were multiple times where Givens was quoted as saying that Hawthonre really impressed him at practice, and when he is on the floor fully in the future, he is going to be a superstar.

Jon Rothstein yesterday was predicting the starting five for the Wildcats this season, and he had Hawthorne slotted in at the four. This was a big surprise to Big Blue Nation, as many expected Ousmane N’Diaye to be the starting power forward for the Wildcats this season. On top of this, there are some concerns knowing Hawthorne still has some muscle to put on to be able to play the four. He is a bit of a unicorn in the fact that he can play multiple positions.

Kentucky needs to retain Malachi Moreno and add another player of significance to push for a spot in the SEC's top quarter next season.https://t.co/c9JLel3odd (Apple)https://t.co/EsZxIkcHSA (Spotify)https://t.co/yzYSXwD9aF (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5sBNoGaZUE — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2026

The starting five Rothstein predicted for the Wildcats was Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Kam Williams, Hawthorne, and Malachi Moreno. I would be really surprised to see Hawthorne begin the year as a starter, but he is such a wildcard that there is a world where he could finish the year as a starter.

Some in the national media aren’t all that high on this Kentucky team where it sits right now, but players like Hawthorne and Williams are two who could break out into college basketball superstars this season for Pope and the Wildcats. Having a few players exceed expectations is what would push the Wildcats over the edge this season in year three of the Pope era.

If Hawthorne were to beat out N’Diaye, Justin McBride, and others, it would show that he has developed and is ready to blossom into a star.

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