Could we see a breakout season from Braydon Hawthorne?

This Kentucky basketball roster for next season is in a spot where fans are saying it needs a 'star' at the wing. While that may be preferred, Kentucky fans should have trust in the returning Kam Williams, but also Braydon Hawthorne, who is ready to contribute after redshirting this past season. Now the question is, how ready is he?

Hawthorne was a top 35 recruit in the 2025 class and Kentucky swooped in and picked him up in a last-minute addition after he de-committed from West Virginia. After a year developing through practice while dealing with a minor injury, Hawthorne is ready for the next step and that means an increased role alongside Kam Williams at the wing.

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) shoots the ball during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The 6-8 wing is fully capable of contributing next season and head coach Mark Pope believes in him. In the past, he has compared him to Tayshaun Prince in the way he plays. Late last week in a Q-and-A video with fans, Pope was asked what his expectations are for Hawthorne next season as he gets ready to take on an important role off the bench.

"Every member of BBN knows that I'm a massive Braydon Hawthorne fan," Pope said. "I think his ceiling is limitless. He's worked so hard and sacrificed so much. He's a 7'3" wingspan kid that can do everything on the floor. He's got a great feel for the game. He is gonna make big-time plays for us."

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Braydon Hawthorne (22) competes in the dunk contest during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky knew going in that Hawthorne would be a multi-year guy but it was a bonus this past season that they were able to preserve a year for him. Now, it's time to see what the 6-8 wing can do and if he continues to show flashes of a Kentucky legend like Tayshaun Prince, we may be in for a fun few years from Hawthorne in Lexington.

Here was Pope's full comments from last summer before this past season when he compared Hawthorne's skillset to Prince: "I can’t wait until you guys get to watch him and see him on the court. I was with Tayshaun Prince for quite a while, maybe a week ago, and he just -- build, body, skillset, there is a whole bunch of Tayshaun Prince in this kid, and I know those are big words. Tayshaun Prince is one of the best players to ever play here and had an incredible NBA career, a championship NBA career."

Kentucky needs Hawthorne to show plenty of flashes and add quality contributions next season on the wing, because they'll need it.

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