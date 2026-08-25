A top 20 prospect in the 2028 class is set to take an official visit to Kentucky

Kentucky has a commitment locked up in the 2027 class with top 15 guard Ryan Hampton, as well as offering well over a dozen players in the class, but what about how things are going with 2028? The Wildcats have offered eight players in the rising junior class and one of their top targets has set an official visit to Lexington.

According to 247 Sports' Dushawn London, top 25 prospect Benjamin Berrouet will take an official visit to Kentucky beginning on Oct. 9, running through the Sunday of Oct. 11. That is the weekend Kentucky football plays host to LSU, in what will be an awesome environment at Kroger Field. The 6-7 forward is expected to be in attendance. The basketball team could also have an exhibition on that Friday because there is an open date there with one exhibition game still yet to be announced.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Berrouet is a 6-7 forward out of Dallas and plays for Dynamic Prep. He had a stock-rising spring and summer, including a recent stint at the U16 EuroBasket, playing for Latvia. The forward even led the event in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 23.6 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, enroute to winning the championship and earning MVP honors. He has had a highlight-filled summer and put his skills on display on a worldwide level.

In addition to the Kentucky visit, Berrouet is also scheduled to take a trip to UCLA on Oct. 28, with more to be set up soon. Who is in the mix for the stockrising forward? Kentucky, UCLA, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisville, Kansas, Houston, Michigan and others who he has received offers from. Berrouet is one of eight Kentucky offers in the class, joining Yann Kamagate, Bamba Touray, Evan Willis, Erick Dampier Jr., Brady Pettigrew, DJ Okoth, and Liam Mitakaro.

Meet Latvia's 🇱🇻 Benjamin Berrouet who just claimed FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP award, leading his nation to a first-ever title.



Berrouet averaged 23.5 PTS, 15 REB and 3.5 BLK 💎 pic.twitter.com/0JfIA3MNFp — FIBA Basketball (@FIBA) August 17, 2026

What does the 6-7 forward bring to the table as player? Here is a scouting report from NBA Draft Room: "A big, strong and highly talented forward who can do it all on the court. Has great ball skills and fundamentals for a young big man. Can dribble, pass and shoot the ball and has some point forward abilities. Has solid quickness and athleticism for a big guy and can play above the rim. Appears to have good length. Has the strength and build to play bully ball or beat you with finesse. One of the elite talents in the 2028 recruiting class."

Berrouet is on his way to becoming a top 10 consensus talent. He's only 16, so he has plenty of time to continue rising in the ranks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.