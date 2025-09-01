A top 2026 recruit has moved up the date of his Kentucky visit
Kentucky will be welcoming one of their more prioritized targets in the 2026 class on campus very soon. Caleb Holt, a top 5 player in the class, has rescheduled his Kentucky visit for this weekend, beginning on Friday, his father tells Kentucky Wildcats on SI. Holt moved up the visit back to its original date.
Holt just recently completed an official visit to Arkansas. He also has others scheduled for Alabama (Oct. 3) and Auburn (Oct. 10) after his upcoming one to Lexington. As far as his recruitment, Kentucky definitely seems right in the thick of things right behind presumed early leaders Alabama and Auburn. Along with those three programs, the five-star guard has also completed a visit to Ole Miss, which was back in the winter of 2024.
The five-star guard's father recently discussed Kentucky's interest and how that has been developing in an interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SI. "We've had great conversations. ...They made a home visit back in the spring and we talk to them a couple times a week at minimum, talk and text several times a week with that staff. They had a presence in Switzerland (USA U19), so they've done a good job of convincing us and intimating that Caleb's a priority for them. There's a real genuine interest from our perspective as well, and we sense that from them and they've convinced us of that."
That presence by Mark Pope at USA U19 has to be valuable when it comes time for a decision. Pope got to not only have hands-on coaching experience with Holt as well as several other targets, but his presence in Switzerland at the real games has to make recruits feel good about Pope as a person. Along with discussing the Kentucky interest, Holt's father recently spoke about what they will be looking for when they step foot on campus.
""We're really trying to get a feel for the culture from an internal, day to day perspective," Holt said on what he's looking for on the Kentucky visit. "When they made (in-home) the visit in Georgia, I wasn't available due to the work, so I want to sit down and and really get a little more granular on how they see him coming into their program and, you know, and look eye to eye and see how they see him as being an integral piece to what they're trying to do. I know they will have national championship aspirations."
As far as what his son is looking for in a school, Holt's father says fit will be the number one priority. "A big factor in the school is really, from the basketball perspective, is just fit and we're looking at personnel in terms of who they currently have on their roster and and also, in terms of projections of where that person or those people will be a year from now, and then, also just how they're utilized in their system or whatnot, contingent on him not making a decision prior to the season starting, so we'll be looking at that as well. But it's really more so about fit, style of play and of course, the educational component. We're really just taking our time and looking at fit and see what fits."
Kentucky will look to make a very good impression with what they can offer Holt once he and his family begin their visit on Friday, which will include a stop at Kroger Field for Kentucky football's matchup with top 25 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky fans will get an oportunity to show the top 5 guard what they're capable of.