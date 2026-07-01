Alex Wilkins explains why he picked Kentucky in the transfer portal

One of the biggest gets of the offseason for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats was landing Furman transfer Alex Wilkins. As a true freshman, Wilkins put up some video game-like numbers, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2 rebounds per game for the Paladins.

The 6’5 guard shot 46% from the field, so he was very efficient, and one of his most impressive games was against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 21 points in this game and kept Furman in this ball game. This game proved that he was ready to play at a school like Kentucky.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilkins spoke with the UK Sports Network about the offseason and how he came to the decision to transfer to Kentucky to play for Pope and the Wildcats.

Here is what Wilkins had to say about why he picked Kentucky: “Just the opportunity. Really good coaching staff, but the opportunity to be able to play on this big stage and be able to show my ability. Playing with really great guys under a really great coach is probably the biggest reason. Kentucky stood out because it’s Kentucky. They've put a million players in the draft. You see your favorite players Shai’s out there in the draft, all of those types of guys, so It’s just been great to see.”

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is great to hear that players want to play at Kentucky because it is Kentucky. This, at times, seems to be lost as the NIL and transfer portal era have grown over the last handful of seasons. I also love to hear him talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as this is the player that BBN and even Coach Pope have compared Wilkins to.

This season, Wilkins is going to play at the two with Zoom Diallo running the one, and I believe this is going to suit his game really well. At the two, Wilkins will still be able to create for his teammates, but it will also make it easier for him to create for himself. I also think playing the two is going to really help Wilkins as a three-point shooter. I believe Wilkins is going to shoot close to 38% from three this season in Lexington. Wilkins is going to develop into a superstar this season at Kentucky, playing in the Pope system.

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