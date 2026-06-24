Alex Wilkins will become a star this season playing for Mark Pope at Kentucky

Ever since he committed to Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats a month ago, Big Blue Nation has been getting very excited about the addition of Alex Wilkins to the 2026-27 roster. Last season, as a true freshman at Furman Wilkins, averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game. He shot 46% from the field and 32.8% from three.

The game that has Big Blue Nation so excited about Wilkins in a Kentucky uniform was his matchup with UConn in the NCAA Tournament. He and the Paladins fell short to the Huskies, but he had a massive game, scoring 21 points to go with four assists. This is the game that showed that he deserves to play on a much larger stage this season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Since Wilkins has gotten to Kentucky, he has quickly turned heads at practice and even drawn the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comparison from Coach Pope. The videos that fans have seen from practice are very promising, as Wilkins is handling the ball really well.

This season, Wilkins will be playing off the ball at the two for the Wildcats, and I believe that he is going to excel at this role. Wilkins is an exceptional ball handler, and he can get to the rim at an elite level. I think playing off the ball is also going to help Wilkins improve as a three-point shooter.

His percentage from three of 32.8 isn’t terrible, but he, without question, has a ton of room to improve as a threat from deep, and I think at the two he will do that. Wilkins is a better shooter than his percentage from last season at Furman shows, and I believe that this year in Lexington, he will shoot closer to 38% from deep.

New practice highlights dropping 🗣️@AlexWilkins_1 looking shifty 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ujwve3tUv8 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 23, 2026

This is a bold statement I am about to make, but I think there is a real world where Wilkins is so good for the Wildcats this season that he heads to the NBA after this year. I believe he is going to be the second leading scorer for the Wildcats right on the tail of Milan Momcilovic.

If Wilkins plays great offense at the two, improves as a shooter, and isn’t a liability on defense, the 6’6 guard is going to be one of the better guards in the SEC this season. Kentucky fans need to buy stock in Wilkins now because this kid is going to be special.

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