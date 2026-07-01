Zoom Diallo on taking pride in being a leader: 'That's what makes me Zoom Diallo'

One of the most interesting parts of the transfer portal and NIL era of college athletics is that most schools have a brand-new team every year. That is the case of the Wildcats this season, as a bunch of new faces are in Lexington for Mark Pope.

When this happens, one of the big questions fans have is about leadership. It is hard for leadership to come about when the team does not know one another very well. This leads fans to wonder who is going to be the leaders on the team, but it seems that question has been answered for the Wildcats.

The UK Sports Network posted a video of Zoom Diallo talking about leadership on this team, and it sounds like he is going to be one of the main leaders for the Wildcats.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; WashingtonÕs Zoom Diallo speaks during Big Ten MenÕs Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what Diallo had to say about himself as a leader: “I think that’s what makes me Zoom Diallo, to be honest. I’m a guy who is willing to have a voice, and I think that’s going to take us a long way. I feel like when I started that early, it gave us, it kind of opened up everyone else's personality and made them kind of more comfortable to speak up, and I feel like you can watch all the great teams that win. There’s always a connectivity with somebody who's a big leader, and you know we’re here in the summer for a reason to establish roles and get familiar with each other, and I’m a guy like I said I’m not afraid to use my voice, so why not use it in the summer to start, and it’s actually going to help us win some games. Just trying to apply that now and just let teammates know I’m here to win and here to lead guys and I’m going to try my best to get wins for BBN.”

The beginning of this quote is truly incredible. This shows just how important being a leader is to Diallo. Other players on the team are going to respond well to this, and he will be a voice of reason in the locker room. Also, it is great to see that the leader for the Wildcats is the point guard as he will be running the offense and can calm the team down.

Coach Pope has talked about when he was recruiting Diallo, that just as excited as he was about his play on the floor, he was also excited about his leadership in the locker room. Diallo is going to quickly become a fan favorite in Lexington.

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