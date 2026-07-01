Alex Wilkins on Mo Williams: 'Mo is a big reason why I committed'

One of the big additions of the offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats was that of guard Alex Wilkins. As a true freshman last season at Furman, Wilkins put up massive numbers, proving he was ready to make a leap to the next level.

Wilkins averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game last season for Furman while shooting 46% from the field. The 6’5 guard scored 21 points in the NCAA Tournament when Furman fell short in a very good game against UConn. This game against the Huskies is where Wilkins proved he was ready for a higher level of competition.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10)reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One person who played a large role in Wilkins ending up in Lexington is newly hired assistant coach Mo Williams. He has really helped Coach Pope land some of the players the Wildcats have of late, and it sounds like Williams is the closer. Wilkins spoke to the UK Sports Network about how Williams aided in his recruitment and really was the deciding factor for him picking the Wildcats.

Here is what Wilkins said about how Williams affected his recruitment: “Mo is a big reason why I committed for sure. All of the coaches are for sure, but Mo took the extra leap. When I left my visit, he came out to follow me in Miami. We had back-to-back really good days: dinner, lunch, breakfast. He worked out with me. He was there doing yoga with me, all types of things, while I was in Miami. Ultimately, I made my decision while watching film, seeing how I could correspond with the other guys here. Seeing their weaknesses and my strengths, and seeing my weaknesses and their strengths, to see where they can help me and I can help them. That’s how I found out I wanted to be here.”

Dec 8, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no question that early in the Pope era, there were some struggles on the recruiting trail, both in the portal and high school recruiting. Coach Pope’s assistants just weren’t moving the needle, but it sounds like that won’t be an issue any longer as Williams has knocked recruiting out of the ballpark.

If Coach Pope and his staff can continue to heat up on the recruiting trail, things are really going to get better for this staff quickly. While Pope made some great additions this offseason, perhaps Williams is the best of these additions for the future outlook of this regime.

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