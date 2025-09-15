Analytics don't believe Kentucky's Collin Chandler is going to have a good sophomore season
Big Blue Nation is very excited to see Collin Chandler take the floor for his sophomore season. Many forget that Chandler was a highly ranked high school recruit, but he went on a two-year mission trip, so he was doing everything in his power to get the rust off last year.
It was clear that the rust was off toward the end of the season when he was lighting it up for the Wildcats. Fans expect to see more of this version of Chandler, but in all honesty, they should be expecting him to take a few leaps forward.
On EvanMiya.com, which is one of the best analytics pages for college basketball, they don't seem very high on Chandler. In fact, they have Chandler rated as the worst player on the team behind the walk-ons.
EvanMiya.com gives Chandler an offensive rating of -0.50 and a defensive rating of 0.32, making his overall rating -0.18 for the 2025-26 season.
It almost seems like this has to be some kind of error in the system because this would literally make Chandler the worst-rated player on the team and has his rating just barely better than it was last season as a true freshman.
Obviously, analytics are run through a computer and can't really watch a game to form an opinion on Chandler, but watching him play last season, there is no way in the world that someone could say that kid isn't going to get any better in the offseason.
Chandler is going to play 15-20 minutes off the bench for this basketball team, where he will be a reserve guard for the Wildcats. He is a versatile guard and can play the one through the three.
At 6'5, Chandler can switch from spot to spot and even run the point. Some fans believe that Chandler will be the player who wins the job as the backup point guard behind Jaland Lowe this season.
Chandler is a gifted shooter and ball handler, but in all honesty, the best part of his game is his defense. He is going to be a suffocating defender for the Wildcats this season and will make it tough for opponents to score.
Big Blue Nation needs to hope that the analytics are wrong about this upcoming season for Candler, as he is going to be a big part of this roster. Fans can rest assured that Chandler is going to have a special season for the Wildcats.