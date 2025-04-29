Andrija Jelavic leads his team to the playoff with a solid performance

A solid overall performance from Andrija Jelavic (No. 4 in pink) yesterday in a win for Mega Superbet. Kentucky commit was living in transition, switchable on defense, and hit a clutch 3 down the stretch.



15 pts (5-9 FG; 14 3PT)

7 rebs

2 asts

2 stls

32 mins pic.twitter.com/6GQqeRKIaW