Andrija Jelavic leads his team to the playoff with a solid performance
One of Kentucky's incoming transfers is balling out on the international level. Adrija Jelavic, one of Kentucky's frontcourt pieces, helped his team, Mega Superbet, secure a playoff birth after an impressive performance on Monday. The Croatian has been playing for his team in Serbia, and now their season will continue after securing a big win.
Jelavic, a 6-11 big man, will be really valuable to Kentucky's frontcourt next season with his ability to stretch the floor and even handle the ball. With as much of a defensive presence Kentucky will have next season, getting Jelavic was a massive compliment to help the offense flow in the froncourt. Jelavic had a very solid performance for Mega Superbet on Monday as he finished with 15 points on 5-9 shooting, including a made three, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 32 minutes on the floor. His performance helped Mega Superbet clinch a spot in the playoffs after going on a hot streak as of late.
This season for Mega Superbet, Jelavic has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting an impressive 56 percent from inside the arc. Jelavic's squad is full of talent, including point guard Mihailo Petrovic, who is committed to Illinois for next season. The 6-11 big man is going to be a very good piece for Mark Pope's offense next season. He helped Mega Superbet secure their fifth consecutive league victory on Monday and now they find themselves heading to the ABA League playoffs after a 83-81 victory over SC Derby.
Jelavic and Mega Superbet will close out the regular season on Sunday taking on Partizan before beginning their playoff run.