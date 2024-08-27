Anthony Davis could team up with an NBA superstar when LeBron James retires
Former Kentucky Wildcat and current Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis is home from winning gold in the Olympics and is now getting ready for the 2024-25 NBA season. Lakers star LeBron James is nearing retirement, so one of the most notable franchises in professional sports has to make their plan for the next move.
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, that move will be to bring in NBA superstar Luka Doncic to play on the Lakers with Davis. Doncic is in his prime, so if Davis and Doncic paired up, it would be a truly deadly duo.
O'Connor of had this to say about the Lakers bringing in Doncic, "I've reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future. We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They're not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James."
There is also a world where Davis could be part of the deal to get Doncic, but likely, the Lakers would want to pair the two up. Having Davis down low and Doncic as the primary scorer on the team would be a perfect match. Davis's defense, rebounding, and scoring around the rim, mixed with Doncic's pure scoring ability, would be a beautiful sight for Lakers fans.
After arguably the greatest to ever do it, James retires the team up of Doncic and Daivs in L.A. could be special.