Antonio Reeves had a big stat line in an NBA Combine Scrimmage
A handful of former Kentucky Wildcats are set to get drafted in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, as Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, and Justin Edwards will all likely go in the first round.
The one player who likely will get drafted, but it isn't a guaranteed fact, is Antonio Reeves. The Wildcats' leading scorer from a year ago has a really good chance of being drafted in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, but there is a world where he goes undrafted.
Reeves just played in an NBA Combine Scrimmage and shined, scoring 17 points and dished four assists. The vibe from some NBA folks is that whichever team is able to land Reeves will be getting one of the biggest steals in the 2024 Draft.
Yes, Reeves is an older player, but he was one of the best players in college hoops last season. He is a big guard and won't have trouble scoring in the NBA. A team needs to give Reeves a shot.
Here is Sports Illustrated's NBA Draft Profile on Reeves, "Reeves is an elite shooter off the catch as he can really allow his teammates more space to operate with and has great shot preparation. He’s an extremely reliable shooter from beyond the arc which should almost certainly translate at the next level. He can create off the dribble as he has a smooth handle, which allows him to get into his step-back jumper or get to the rim, where he excels with the floater in the lane. He arguably has the best touch in the entire draft but it’s not talked about enough due to him being so much older than the vast majority of other prospects."