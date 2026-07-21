Archie Goodwin responded to what Aaron Harrison said about him missing La Familia's first two games

The TBT is going on right now, and it is a best-of-three series between La Familia (Kentucky’s alumni team) and The Ville (Louisville’s alumni team) to see who will move on to the next round. La Familia took game one in Lexington, and then last night The Ville blew out the Wildcats to take game two. Now the Cardinals will come to Lexington for game three.

Archie Goodwin didn’t play in game one but was supposed to be ready for game two. He was listed as active for a good chunk of the day, then a few hours before tip-off was downgraded to out. Before the game, Aaron Harrison tweeted, “How you do not show up for the guys, shake my head.” Aaron isn’t playing in TBT this year as he is coming off an injury and just had a child.

La Familia's Archie Goodwin (10) shoots against Eberlein Drive in the Lexington Regional Championship of the TBT tournament at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky. on July 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most assumed this was about Goodwin being announced as out for the game just a few hours before tip. After the blowout loss to The Ville, Harrison tweeted, “I don’t see how you can say you will show up and be committed … then don’t show at all the week of? We could've gotten different players that wanted to play and not play with people’s time.”

After this tweet from Aaron, Archie Goodwin took to Twitter to say, “The fact that y’all assuming I just left the guys hanging without even knowing my situation is crazy. Stop always thinking of yourself. I got more to my life than just basketball.”

La Familia’s Aaron Harrison scores a three against Herd That in the Lexington Regional Final of the TBT. July 23, 2024 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It really is sad to see former Wildcat legends fighting like this, but this stuff happens. Big Blue Nation is frustrated with Goodwin not showing and the team getting blown out, but it sounds like he has some stuff going on off the floor. With game three coming up on Wednesday, Big Blue Nation is hoping that GM Twany Beckham will be able to get some reserves in town, especially in the frontcourt.

Willie Cauley-Stein is banged up, and Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points last night. If La Familia isn’t able to bring somebody into slow Harrell, The Ville very well could come into Lexington and win this game. In a year where losses to rival Louisville have come often, this would really frustrate BBN. It is going to be a very important 24 hours for La Familia GM Beckham.

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